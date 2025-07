This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ademola Lookman not interested in Barcelona, Atletico or Napoli offers as Atalanta star pushes for Inter move - but Serie A side's increased offer still short of €50m demand A. Lookman Inter Transfers Atalanta Serie A Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman has rejected other offers as he waits for Inter, whose bid still falls short of Atalanda's asking price. Lookman rejects other clubs and waits for Inter

San Siro outfit's offer does not satisfy Atalanta

Could return with improved bid this week Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Club Friendlies RBL ATA Match preview