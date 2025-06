This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP AC Milan rejected! Adrien Rabiot opts to stay at Marseille despite contact with Massimiliano Allegri over Serie A reunion AC Milan A. Rabiot Transfers Marseille M. Allegri Serie A Adrien Rabiot has decided to stay at Marseille after rejecting a chance to reunite with former coach Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan.

Rejected chance to play under Allegri

Targeted as a replacement for Reijnders Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask