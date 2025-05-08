This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AC Milan USMNT’s Christian Pulisic and AC Milan's players to wear mothers’ surnames on kits for Mother’s Day tribute Serie A C. Pulisic AC Milan USA Rossoneri set to continue their groundbreaking tradition of having first-team players wear their mothers' maiden names on their match jerseys Players will display their maternal surnames on their kits

San Siro screens and LED displays to feature special Mother's Day graphics

Initiative supports fundraising campaign for teenage mothers through Fondazione Milan