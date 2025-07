This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport AC Milan close in on new midfield signing as Samuele Ricci medical scheduled after €25m agreement with Torino AC Milan S. Ricci Transfers Serie A AC Milan are close to completing Samuele Ricci on a permanent deal from Torino as medicals for the player has been scheduled for this week. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ricci close to completing €25m Milan move

Medicals scheduled for July 3

Has agreed a four-year contract Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask