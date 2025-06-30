'Important figure' Luka Modric expected to fill AC Milan leadership void as sporting director opens up on pursuit of Granit Xhaka and Ardon Jashari
AC Milan’s reset under Massimiliano Allegri continues, with the club banking on Luka Modric to stabilise a dressing room in need of direction.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Modric signed to address Milan's lack of leadership
- Xhaka and Jashari wanted amid midfield revamp
- Tare focusing on experienced and competitive players