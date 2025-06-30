Luka Modric Real Madrid 2025Getty
Aryan Suraj Chadha

'Important figure' Luka Modric expected to fill AC Milan leadership void as sporting director opens up on pursuit of Granit Xhaka and Ardon Jashari

L. ModricAC MilanG. XhakaSerie AA. Jashari

AC Milan’s reset under Massimiliano Allegri continues, with the club banking on Luka Modric to stabilise a dressing room in need of direction.

  • Modric signed to address Milan's lack of leadership
  • Xhaka and Jashari wanted amid midfield revamp
  • Tare focusing on experienced and competitive players
