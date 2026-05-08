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AC Milan eye sensational free transfer move for Real Madrid defender David Alaba as agent Pini Zahavi holds talks
Milan open discussions over Alaba opportunity
Milan have held talks with influential agent Zahavi as the club search for high-level reinforcements. Initial discussions reportedly centred on Robert Lewandowski, but the striker’s wage demands are understood to be beyond the club’s current financial framework. Attention has instead shifted to another of Zahavi’s clients.
Alaba has emerged as a potential target, with the defender approaching the end of his contract at Real Madrid. The 33-year-old, who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Bayern Munich, is assessing his options ahead of what could be the final major move of his career. As per MilanLive, Milan view the situation as a potential market opportunity.
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No direct quotes but talks centre on Zahavi meeting
The discussions between Milan’s leadership and Zahavi took place at Casa Milan. While Lewandowski was initially part of the conversation, the financial demands attached to a possible deal shifted attention towards Alaba.
Milan see the Austrian international as a player capable of strengthening their defensive unit with experience and versatility. The defender is able to operate at centre-back, left-back or in a holding midfield role, attributes that appeal to head coach Massimiliano Allegri. The prospect of signing a player of Alaba’s pedigree without paying a transfer fee has made the option particularly attractive to the club hierarchy.
Experience and risk both under consideration
At Madrid, indications suggest Alaba’s long-term future remains uncertain. There is currently no clear sign the Spanish champions will extend his contract on existing terms. For Milan, the attraction lies in adding proven quality to a squad aiming to re-establish itself among Europe’s elite. Alaba’s experience at the highest level, including multiple domestic titles and success in the Champions League, would provide leadership and tactical flexibility.
However, concerns persist over his recent injury record. The Austrian has spent significant periods sidelined in recent seasons, raising questions about whether he can maintain consistent availability across a demanding Serie A and European campaign.
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Champions League qualification could decide move
Financial considerations will play a decisive role in Milan’s pursuit. Although the defender could arrive on a free transfer, his salary remains a major commitment. Qualification for next season’s Champions League is therefore seen as crucial, with the additional revenue would give Milan greater flexibility to meet the player’s wage demands.
As the Serie A race for the top four continues, Milan’s final league position may determine whether a move for Alaba becomes a realistic summer signing at San Siro. The Rossoneri are currently in third place with 67 points from 35 matches, just three points ahead of fifth-placed Roma.