This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL Double blow for AC Milan as Bayer Leverkusen determined to keep Granit Xhaka despite transfer agreement while Serie A side see €16m Javi Guerra bid rejected AC Milan G. Xhaka Transfers J. Guerra Valencia Bayer Leverkusen Serie A AC Milan’s pursuit of Granit Xhaka and Javi Guerra have not advanced as the Rossoneri’s offers are not satisfactory for their respective clubs. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Milan’s offer for Xhaka has not satisfied Leverkusen

Valencia have asked for more for Guerra

Italians hope to rebuild midfield with duo Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask