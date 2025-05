This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'An absolute gent' - Ryan Reynolds sends emotional message to former Wrexham favourite as club 'legend' announces retirement Wrexham Championship B. Tozer Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has sent out an emotional message after a former favourite confirmed he's hanging up his boots. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Former Wrexham star calls it a day

Played key role in two promotions

Reynolds sends touching message Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask