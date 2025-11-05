‘A small country with a big heart’ - Inside Cape Verde’s improbable journey from scrappy island nation to World Cup qualifier

It must be emphasized, first, that this was very much a victory for the people of Cape Verde. They are the second smallest nation by population to qualify for a World Cup (pipped narrowly by Iceland to the top spot). They achieved independence from Portugal in 1975. They have had a football federation since 1982.

They didn't join FIFA until 1986. And they have been involved in World Cup qualification fixtures for just more than 20 years.

Recency has certainly has its impact. But this has also been a quick rise to global prominence. They qualified for the African Cup of Nations in 2013. That year, they made the quarterfinals. In 2023, they also advanced to the last eight - and lost to South Africa on penalties. And under current qualifying criteria, they would have had a shot to play on the world's stage four years ago.

“With the first World Cup campaign, it was the old format where only five teams could qualify," defender Roberto Lopes said. "I mean, I already missed out on the play-off spot to Nigeria. But I think, off the back of our two Africa Cup of Nations (performances), we gained some confidence, saying that we can mix with the best teams. So, we didn’t fear who was in our group."

There was an overwhelming sense that this has been coming. But that takes nothing away from what has happened this year. Head coach Pedro Leitao Brito, "Bubista", was born in Cape Verde and played for the national team for 16 years. He understands what this all means.

"It’s a victory that will lift our self-esteem,” Bubista said after his side secured qualification. “We know we’re still dealing with a lot of difficulties here. We’re a small country, but it’s only small on the map… a small country with a big heart."