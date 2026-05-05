A PSG star to Bayern Munich? Uli Hoeneß has a clear favourite

At FC Bayern, the right-back position is currently well covered by Konrad Laimer and Josip Stanisic. Nevertheless, the Austrian's long-term future is unclear, as his contract runs only until 2027.

Because Stanisic can also slot in at centre-back, Bayern are said to be seeking another option. Yet the club's top target is not Hakimi; instead, it is Feyenoord Rotterdam's 19-year-old right-back Givairo Read.

Although Hakimi was linked with Bayern several years ago, and the club reportedly weighed a move when his two-year loan at BVB expired in 2020, the 27-year-old returned to Real Madrid instead.