This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport A homecoming for Joao Felix? Chelsea outcast in talks over return to former team but major obstacle is holding up deal with the Blues J. Felix Chelsea Transfers Premier League Benfica Liga Portugal AC Milan Serie A Joao Felix could be set for a Benfica homecoming as the Chelsea outcast is reportedly in talks over a return to his former team. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Felix could retrace his steps back to Benfica

Chelsea are eager to offload him permanently

Although the Eagles insist on a loan deal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask