A €30 million deal? BVB reportedly has a major transfer surprise "in the pipeline"

According to the former centre-back, several Bundesliga sides are tracking the Polish Under-21 international, who currently plies his trade at Mainz 05. "According to my sources, several German clubs already have Kacper on their radar – such as Leverkusen and Dortmund. But clubs from England and Italy are also interested in him," Hajto told the Allgemeine Zeitung. As early as the beginning of March, Turkish transfer journalist Ekrem Konur had linked Potulski with BVB.

Yet the 18-year-old centre-back's development is hampered by a recent shortage of game time, a situation that, according to kicker, has already irritated his father, Bartosz. Since early March, Potulski has sat on the bench for 90 minutes in five of Mainz's seven Bundesliga matches, starting just once. That is not enough, Hajto insists.

"I see huge potential in Kacper Potulski. Mainz could eventually command €30 million for him, but for that to happen, he needs to play," the 53-year-old added.