Of all people, an FC Schalke 04 legend has revealed Borussia Dortmund's latest transfer target. Tomasz Hajto, who played 141 competitive matches for the Royal Blues, now works as a TV pundit for the Polish channel Polsat Sport and reportedly maintains close ties with compatriot Kacper Potulski.
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A €30 million deal? BVB reportedly has a major transfer surprise "in the pipeline"
According to the former centre-back, several Bundesliga sides are tracking the Polish Under-21 international, who currently plies his trade at Mainz 05. "According to my sources, several German clubs already have Kacper on their radar – such as Leverkusen and Dortmund. But clubs from England and Italy are also interested in him," Hajto told the Allgemeine Zeitung. As early as the beginning of March, Turkish transfer journalist Ekrem Konur had linked Potulski with BVB.
Yet the 18-year-old centre-back's development is hampered by a recent shortage of game time, a situation that, according to kicker, has already irritated his father, Bartosz. Since early March, Potulski has sat on the bench for 90 minutes in five of Mainz's seven Bundesliga matches, starting just once. That is not enough, Hajto insists.
"I see huge potential in Kacper Potulski. Mainz could eventually command €30 million for him, but for that to happen, he needs to play," the 53-year-old added.
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Potulski has scored against Bayern Munich, and his form is turning him into a hot-button topic at Mainz 05.
Potulski earned his first-team debut for Rheinhessen in November under the since-sacked manager Bo Henriksen, then secured a regular spot under Urs Fischer after scoring on his debut against FC Bayern in mid-December.
Yet he has since lost that status, and the fallout is clear: for the second time in a year he has switched agents, now aligning with Sports360—a move that may signal a push for a transfer. "The lad might soon ask himself why he should stay in Mainz if he plays brilliantly one moment and then not at all the next. That's a danger," Hajto warned, flagging wider consequences for Mainz. "Kacper has always made the most of his chances and put in strong performances. He came on in Hoffenheim and played superbly. I don't understand why he hasn't played a part since that match."
Despite the quiet discord, Potulski remains a key figure at Mainz. Sporting director Niko Bungert underlined this, pointing to the forward's contract that runs until 2028: "Kacper is the future. He has incredible quality and will be a regular on the pitch for us. I'm certain of that."
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A move to BVB would come too soon for Potulski – could a free transfer coup with Doekhi be on the cards?
A move to BVB this summer would likely come far too soon. With Niklas Süle having left, Emre Can sidelined by a serious injury, and the possibility that defensive stalwart Nico Schlotterbeck could still depart via his release clause in the summer, the Black and Yellows are unlikely to sit idly by and will be looking to strengthen their central defence. However, Potulski is unlikely to meet their requirements at this stage.
Most recently, RTL/ntv and transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported interest in Union Berlin's Danilho Doekhi. The centre-back's contract expires this summer, and his 7 goals in 34 competitive appearances underscore both his goal-scoring threat and his Bundesliga experience.