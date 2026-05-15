"I have had no contact whatsoever with Real Madrid—not with the president, nor with any other key figure at the club," the Portuguese player stated at the press conference ahead of his side Benfica's match against GD Estoril Praia.
Translated by
A decision on his future is expected soon, and Jose Mourinho has denied any contact with Real Madrid
"The Special One" has yet to consider his future beyond this season. Benfica have offered him a contract extension, but he is not ready to engage in talks. "I've said I don't want it. I don't want anything at all right now," he stated.
However, he adds that a final decision will come soon: "On Sunday [after the last match], yes," he confirms.
The 63-year-old is widely seen as the front-runner to replace Álvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid, with the current coach expected to leave after a run of inconsistent results.
Reports have suggested that his move to the Royals is already agreed, though neither club has confirmed. Recent hints point to a return to his former employer, and his release clause at Benfica—where his contract runs until 2027—stands at three million euros.
France's outgoing national coach Didier Deschamps and VfB Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeneß have also been linked with the role.
Mourinho delivered La Liga and the Copa del Rey for Real Madrid.
Mourinho is expected to use his firm hand to reunite Real's fractured star-studded squad, which looks set to end the season without a major trophy for the second year running. In recent weeks and months, the players have been guilty of several disciplinary lapses, culminating in the serious altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.
Mourinho previously managed the club from 2010 to 2013, winning La Liga and the Copa del Rey once each. According to Sky Sport, the 63-year-old has set two conditions for his return: "full control" and a "significant say in transfers" before finalising his appointment.