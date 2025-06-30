Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
'A battle for hearts and minds' - Alexi Lalas, Landon Donovan stress urgency of USMNT's 'reclamation project' in Gold Cup quarterfinals vs Costa Rica
Three former national team stars stressed the importance of reaching the semifinals for Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Donovan on competitive games ahead of World Cup
- Lalas says this is a chance for the U.S. to win back fans
- Edu believes winning is the most important goal