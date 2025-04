The Spaniard has appeared in nine matches with Monterrey, scoring four goals

Ramos is already looking ahead to a major international challenge: the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Rayados shares group with Inter Milan, River Plate, and Urawa Red Diamonds

Ramos also reflected on his short but impactful time in Mexico