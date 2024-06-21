Who are the favourites for the 2024 Tour de France? Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and more

The frontrunners to take the yellow jersey at this year's most famous cycling race in France

The road racing calendar reaches its most storied chapter again this season as the 2024 Tour de France prepares to welcome the world’s greatest riders as they take to the nation in pursuit of sporting immortality.

Hot on the heels of the 2024 Giro d’Italia, the most famous of cycling’s three Grand Tours, teams and riders will descend upon France after a Grand Depart from Italy to see which will succeed across the rolling hills and lands fanning out from the Alps.

With two victories in back-to-back seasons already under his belt, reigning champion Jonas Vingegaard will have high hopes of making it three on the bounce when he competes, but Team Jumbo-Visma have plenty of depth behind them to help stack up the field.

Throw in other favourite contenders such as Tadej Pogacar, Primoz Roglic and more, and you have a field for the ages that looks certain to serve up its fair share of drama over three gripping weeks around the west of the European continent.

But just who are the actual frontrunners to win the 2024 Tour de France? GOAL profiles some of the leading contenders chasing general classification supremacy and the coveted yellow jersey this year.

Tour de France 2024 Favourites: