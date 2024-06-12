How to watch the 2024 Tour de France in the US: Date, time, TV channel and streaming links

How to catch the latest edition of the world's most famous cycling race this summer

The 2024 Tour de France will return to the roads of the European nation this summer as some of the greatest cyclists of the modern era once again compete for the coveted yellow jersey.

Hot on the heels of the 2024 Giro d'Italia, the most famous of cycling's three Grand Tours, teams and riders will descend upon France after a Grand Depart from Italy to see which will succeed across the rolling hills and lands fanning out from the Alps.

Jonas Vingegaard will be chasing a third straight success in the event after taking top place in 2022 and 2023, but behind him, a fearsome field of competitors looks set to ensure no shortage of drama.

Article continues below

But how can you stay on top of all the action? Where can you watch those terrific hill climbs, those dizzying sprints and those excellent time trials?

Allow GOAL to guide you through where to watch the 2024 Tour de France in the United States, including what dates it takes place, what time it airs, and what you'll need to see it all unfold.

When is the 2024 Tour de France?

Getty Images

The 2024 Tour de France will begin on Saturday, June 29, and conclude on Sunday, July 21. It will last more than three weeks in the heart of early summer. Racing takes place every day except for two rest days in the middle.

Overall, there are 19 days of racing, split between flat, hill, and mountain stages, plus two separate time trials, including on the event's final day.

Where does the 2024 Tour de France take place?

Getty Images

The 2024 Tour de France takes place across Italy for the first four days of the race as part of the event's Grand Depart, which has seen various other European cities such as Bilbao, Copenhagen and Leeds over the years.

This year's edition will begin in Florence and move across the border on day four. It will then wind around France, going as far north as Troyes before returning south to conclude at Nice.

This will mark the first time the event will not finish in Paris since its inception, owing to preparations around the city ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

What channel shows the Tour de France?

Getty Images

In the United States, the Tour de France will be broadcast by NBC Sports across NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

With coverage of the entire race, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

For fans looking to catch the Tour de France and tag it onto a great sports package, Fubo is the best streaming service.

Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract with a seven-day free trial. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for sports fans.

2024 Tour de France TV Schedule

Below is the full schedule for the 2024 edition of the Tour de France.

Stage Date Distance Watch 1: Florence to Rimini (Italy) Sat, June 29 206 km (128 mi) NBC, Peacock, Fubo 2: Cesenatico to Bologna (Italy) Sun, June 30 200 km (120 mi) Peacock 3: Piacenza to Turin (Italy) Mon, July 1 229 km (142 mi) USA Network, Peacock, Fubo 4: Pinerolo (Italy) to Valloire Tue, July 2 138 km (86 mi) USA Network, Peacock, Fubo 5: Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas Wed, July 3 177 km (110 mi) USA Network, Peacock, Fubo 6: Macon to Dijon Thu, July 4 163 km (101 mi) USA Network, Peacock, Fubo 7: Nuits-Saint-Georges to Gevrey-Chambertin Fri, July 5 25 km (16 mi) USA Network, Peacock, Fubo 8: Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises Sat, July 6 176 km (109 mi) Peacock 9: Troyes to Troyes Sun, July 7 199 km (124 mi) Peacock Rest 1: Orleans Mon, July 8 10: Orleans to Saint-Amand-Montrond Tue, July 9 187 km (116 mi) Peacock 11: Evaux-les-Bains to Le Lioran Wed, July 10 211 km (131 mi) Peacock 12: Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot Thu, July 11 204 km (127 mi) Peacock 13: Agen to Pau Fri, Jul 12 171 km (106 mi) Peacock 14: Pau to Saint-Lary-Soulan (Pla d'Adet) Sat, July 13 152 km (94 mi) Peacock 15: Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille Sun, July 14 198 km (123 mi) Peacock Rest 2: Gruissan Mon, July 15 16: Gruissan to Nimes Tue, July 16 187 km (116 mi) Peacock 17: Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux to SuperDevoluy Wed, July 17 178 km (111 mi) Peacock 18: Gap to Barcelonnette Thu, July 18 179 km (111 mi) Peacock 19: Embrun to Isola 2000 Fri, July 19 145 km (90 mi) Peacock 20: Nice to Col de la Couillole Sat, July 20 133 km (83 mi) USA Network, Peacock, Fubo 21: Monaco to Nice Sun, July 21 34 km (21 mi) NBC, Peacock, Fubo

Who will ride the Tour de France 2024?

Getty Images

Several of the world's great road racers will take to the multiple stages of the 2024 Tour de France in pursuit of glory, but several look set to stand out from the rest of the pack already as they chase history.

Jonas Vingegaard is looking to become a three-time winner after he took victory in the 2022 and 2023 editions. The Dane rides with Team Jumbo–Visma and hopes for a historic hat trick in France.

However, 2020 and 2021 winner Tadej Pogacar arrives on the back of victory in the 2024 Giro d'Italia, marking him out as a worthy adversary, while Tokyo 2020 Time Trial gold medalist Primoz Roglic is also a serious threat.

Four-time World Championships victor Remco Evenepoel is also expected to make an impact, and while he may be well into his golden years, the evergreen Mark Cavendish would surely love to pick up what would be the biggest prize of his career if he can go the distance.

FAQs

Getty Images

Who won the Tour de France last year?

Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France last year and in 2022. This time, the Dane is chasing three in a row.

Who has won the most Tour de France races?

Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain hold the joint record for the most victories in the Tour de France, with five general classification wins each.

Previously, the record holder was Lance Armstrong, who claimed seven triumphs throughout his career. However, he was stripped of all results as part of the fallout from his subsequent doping revelations.

Is the Giro d'Italia harder than the Tour de France?

It is subjective whether the Giro d'Italia is harder for competitors than the Tour de France. Generally, it is agreed that the former features shorter, steeper climbs than its fellow Grand Tour event.

However, different riders will give you a different answer. Depending on individual preferences, the Giro may be considered the tougher event of the two, but there is no absolute quantification to decide which is the harder race.

Has anyone won the Giro and the Tour in the same year?

Several riders have won both the Gd'Italiaalia and the Tour de France in the same year, with Fausto Coppi the first to do it in 1949.

Since then, seven riders have won both in the same year, including Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Stephen Roche, Miguel Indurain, and Marco Pantani.

Has any rider won all three Grand Tours?

There have been seven riders who have won all three Grand Tours - the Gd'Italiaalia, the Tour de France and the Vuelta a Espana - throughout their career.

Jacques Anquetil, Felice Gimondi, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, and Chris Froome, with the Briton, are the most recent to achieve the feat.

Two riders have meanwhile completed the Triple Crown - the Gd'Italiaalia, the Tour de France and the UCI Road World Championships - in a single year, with Merckx achieving the feat in 1974 and Stephen Roche repeating it in 1987.