How to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia in the US: Date, time, TV channel and streaming links

Here's all you need to know about how to catch the Grand Tour race from Italy this year

Among the three Grand Tours of road cycling, the Tour de France reigns supreme for the common man—but for those who really like to know where it's at, the Giro d'Italia is often the connoisseur's choice. It offers one of the great races as it weaves its way around the Mediterranean nation every year.

Traditionally held mid-spring and tracked across much of the nation, it remains one of the major sporting events on the calendar and represents a badge of honor for Italy as fans flock to its rolling hills and roads.

But for those who cannot hop on a plane and fly across the Atlantic, they will have to make do with coverage broadcast from half a world away instead. So, how can you ensure you never miss a sprint from the grupetto or catch the impressive hill climbs and time trials against the clock?

GOAL guides you through where to watch the 2024 Giro d'Italia in the United States, including what dates it takes place, what time it airs, and what you'll need to catch all the action.

When is the 2024 Giro d’Italia?

The 2024 Giro d'Italia will begin on Saturday, May 4, and conclude on Sunday, May 26, stretching across more than three weeks throughout the month. Racing takes place every day, with two rest days in the middle.

Overall, there are 21 days of racing, split between flat, hill, intermediate, and mountain stages, plus two separate time trial dates.

Where does the 2024 Giro d'Italia take place?

The 2024 Giro d'Italia takes place all across Italy and follows a route through several parts of the country's rich landscapes. It begins near Turin in the Piedmont region and concludes around Rome, the nation's capital.

It unfolds across 21 separate stages and stretches from the country's far north to as far south as Naples and Pompeii.

What channel shows the Giro d’Italia?

In the United States, viewers can watch and stream the Giro d'Italia exclusively through Max, the new name of HBO Max, from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Offering coverage from across a large stable of original content and library material, customers can catch the race, other live sports, and more from just the starting price of $9.99 per month with the Bleacher Sports Add-On.

Max offers multiple monthly or yearly subscription plans, each priced differently across three tiers: Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free, and Max Ultimate Ad-Free.

2024 Giro d’Italia TV schedule

Below is the full schedule for the 2024 edition of the Giro d'Italia.

Stage Date Time (ET) Watch 1: Venaria Reale to Torino Sat, May 4 7:00 a.m. Max 2: San Francesco al Campo to Santuario di Oropa (Biella) Sun, May 5 6:10 a.m. Max 3: Novara to Fossano Mon, May 6 6:30 a.m. Max 4: Acqui Terme to Andora Tue, May 7 5:40 a.m. Max 5: Genoa to Lucca Wed, May 8 6:05 a.m. Max 6: Viareggio to Rapolano Terme Thu, May 9 6:00 a.m. Max 7: Foligno to Perugia Fri, May 10 6:05 a.m. Max 8: Spoleto to Prati di Tivo Sat, May 11 5:50 a.m. Max 9: Avezzano to Napoli Sun, May 12 5:20 a.m. Max 10: Pompeii to Cusano Mutri Tue, May 14 6:20 a.m. Max 11: Foiano di Val Fortore to Francavilla al Mare Wed, May 15 5:20 a.m. Max 12: Martinsicuro to Fano Thu, May 16 5:35 a.m. Max 13: Riccione to Cento Fri, May 17 6:15 a.m. Max 14: Castiglione delle Stiviere to Desenzano del Garda Sat, May 18 6:25 a.m. Max 15: Manerba del Garda to Livigno Sun, May 19 3:45 a.m. Max 16: Livigno to Santa Cristina Valgardena Tue, May 21 4:40 a.m. Max 17: Selva di Val Gardena to Passo del Brocon Wed, May 22 5:35 a.m. Max 18: Fiera di Primiero to Padova Thu, May 23 6:15 a.m. Max 19: Mortegliano to Sappada Fri, May 24 6: 15 a.m. Max 20: Alpago to Bassano del Grappa Sat, May 25 4:45 a.m. Max 21: Rome to Rome Sun, May 26 8:40 a.m. Max

Who will ride in the Giro d’Italia 2024?

More than 200 racers will ride in the Giro d'Italia, split across numerous teams, all vying for success.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar is considered the nominal frontrunner after two Tour de France victories, but fellow former Grand Tour winner Geraint Thomas will also have hopes of a big result.

Canada's Michael Woods is another contender looking to score on the slopes of Italy, while Romain Bardet is also fancied among the likely contenders to place well.

FAQs

Who won the Giro d'Italia last year?

Team Jumbo–Visma's Primoz Roglic won the 2023 edition of the Giro d'Italia, becoming a four-time Grand Tour champion in the process.

The Slovenian road racer held off the challenge of Geraint Thomas and Joao Almeida to take the general classification, adding it to his three triumphs in the Vuelta a Espana.

Who has won the most Giro d'Italia races?

Alfredo Binda, Fausto Coppi, and Eddy Merckx have all won the Giro d'Italia on a joint-record five occasions each, with the former two enjoying great success in their home Grand Tour.

The latter, from Belgium, was the most recent to achieve the feat, with general classification success in the race's 1968, 1970, 1972, 1973, and 1974 editions.

Is the Giro d'Italia harder than the Tour de France?

Whether the Giro d'Italia is harder for competitors than the Tour de France is subjective. Generally, it is agreed that the former features shorter, steeper climbs than its fellow Grand Tour event.

However, different riders will give you a different answer. Depending on individual preferences, the Giro may be considered the more challenging event of the two, but there is no absolute quantification to decide which is the more demanding race.

Has anyone won the Giro and the Tour in the same year?

Several riders won both the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France in the same year, with Fausto Coppi being the first to do it in 1949.

Since then, seven riders have won both in the same year, including Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Stephen Roche, Miguel Indurain, and Marco Pantani.

Has any rider won all three Grand Tours?

Throughout their careers, seven riders have won all three Grand Tours - the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France, and the Vuelta a Espana.

They are Jacques Anquetil, Felice Gimondi, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, and Chris Froome. The Briton is the most recent to achieve the feat.

Two riders have meanwhile completed the Triple Crown - the Giro d'Italia, the Tour de France, and the UCI Road World Championships - in a single year, with Merckx achieving the feat in 1974 and Stephen Roche repeating it in 1987.

Will there be a Tour de France in 2024?

The Tour de France will indeed take place in 2024. As is traditional, the race will unfold during the early half of the European summer.

However, for the first time in the race's history, the event will not finish in Paris, with the traditional Champs-Élysées finale, owing to continued preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Instead, it will finish with a stretch between Monaco and Nice.