What is Exact Score Betting: Beginners Guide to Score Props - May 2026

What is Exact Score Betting?

Winning a exact score bet is simple; bettors must correctly predict the full-time score after 90 minutes. Most – if not all – major oddsmakers offer exact score markets.

Despite its simplicity and widespread accessibility, exact score bets are risky – margins for error are non-existent. In the vast majority of cases, only bets that accurately predict the exact scoreline are successful.

Nonetheless, the structure of score props markets isn’t always standardised. Our guide explains the varying styles of exact score markets, demonstrates how and when to wager strategically, and answers frequently asked questions about the bet type.

Understand Exact Score Betting with Real Examples

At US sports betting sites, including BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings, bettors can immediately find enticing odds on exact score markets, with you being able to bet on these via their sites or sports betting apps.

Boosted score pops odds on the day or week’s most alluring football fixtures are often promoted on the sportsbook home page.

Finding and customising score props selections for less prominent games remains effortless. On DraftKings’s polished digital platform, bettors enter their chosen soccre game and toggle the scoreline’s plus and minus buttons until they find their selection, for example, Chelsea to beat Man Utd 5-1.

Naturally, betting on Chelsea to beat Man Utd by a four-goal margin has potential to be lucrative. The two EPL clubs are often well-matched and a narrow 2-1 Chelsea win or a tight 1-1 draw are more probable outcomes.

Unless there’s a clear favourite, such as an FA Cup clash between Pep Guardiola’s rampant Manchester City and Ryan Reynolds Wrexham, selections with smaller margins like 2-1, 1-0, or 2-0 occur more frequently but offer lower returns.

In standard exact score markets, bettors must guess the exact scoreline. If Manchester City thrash Wrexham 7-0, exact Score selections of other spectacular results, including 7-1, 6-0, and 8-0, won’t succeed.

Different Types of Score Props Explained

Exact Score market selections are not exclusive to full-time results. For example, numerous prominent sportsbooks, including bet365, BetMGM, and DraftKings, offer Half-Time Exact Score markets.

The selection follows identical criteria to standard exact score wagers, but bettors are predicting the scoreline for when the referee blows for half-time rather than full-time.

If a bettor backs Arsenal to be 2-0 up after 45 minutes in a Half-Time Score Props and the Gunners lead by two at the midway point, the bet will win even if the scoreline changes drastically in the second half.

Elsewhere, several oddsmakers offer Half-Time/Full-Time Exact Score markets – it’s a high-risk, high-reward selection that challenges bettors to guess the scoreline at both half-time and full-time. Bets only win if the user accurately guesses the scoreline at both the interval and full-time.

For example, a bet that predicts Chelsea to be 2-1 up at half-time against West Ham and win the match 4-2 only wins if the exact scenario unfolds.

EPL 2025/26 Exact Score Stats - Close scorelines the way to bet

Over halfway through the 2025/26 season and we've had a whole host of scorelines on offer so far in the Premier League.

Surprisingly, 1-0 is not the most common scoreline in the PL this term, with this only occurring 27 times so far, with 2-1 being by far the most frequent at 35 times, with there also being 28 2-0's up until this point.

In terms of home results, 2-1 and 2-0 are the most common, while 3-0 and 3-1 have happened more and almost as often as 1-0's, with there being 14 home 3-0s and 12 home 3-1 wins so far.

In terms of away wins, narrow victories look the way to go, with 28 games ending either 1-0 or 2-1, while 3-2 has happened six times, double the amount of 3-1 wins to this point.

When it comes to draws, it won't be a surprise to see that 1-1 is by far the most common result, with this occurring 24 times this term, with 0-0 and 2-2 happening 14 and 13 times respectively.

Exact Score Betting Strategies

Exact Score Betting is for the strategist; numerous trends help clever and tactical bettors predict scorelines.

As the selection is high-risk and high-reward – research indicates less than 9% of score prop bets are successful – it's worth being aware of the tactical secrets that aid profitability in the market.

Most football fans yearn for free-flowing attacking football, but in reality, many games are defined by suspense and defensive stability. In fact, 11% of games end as 1-1 draws, 10% as 1-0 wins, and 9% as 2-1 victories.

Unfortunately, matches that include four or more goals are infrequent. Once a bettor understands this trend, they can take one of two strategic approaches.

Exact Score selection with three or fewer total goals is – in most cases – a risk-averse choice, but it offers fewer opportunities for substantial returns.

When betting on 0-0, 1-0, 1-1, 2-0, or 2-1 Exact Score selection, consider the strength of the favourite or home team’s defence. If the home team is the favourite and rarely concedes more than a goal a game, any of the aforementioned score lines could be a lucrative bet.

During the 24/25 season, Arsenal were the Premier League’s most efficient defence, conceding just 34 times across the entire campaign and leaking more than one goal in a game on 10 occasions.

As a result, 68.42% of their Premier League matches ended with fewer than four goals, making low-scoring Exact Score bets a great option on games including the Gunners.

On the other hand, the strength of Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich, and Barcelona’s ruthless attacks enabled the four powerhouses to be involved in games with four or more goals on several occasions.

Exact Score odds are adjusted to represent a team’s attacking prowess, but considerable value can be found in wagering on top-tier teams to win with scores such as 4-1, 4-0, 5-1, 5-0, and beyond.

What is Exact Score Betting FAQs

What is a Exact Score bet?

You must predict the exact full-time score of a match, for example, Liverpool to win 3-1.

Are Exact Score bets risky?

Yes, they are high-risk since only exact score predictions win, and success rates are typically below 9%.

Can I bet on half-time Exact Scores?

Yes, many sportsbooks offer Half-Time Exact Score markets where you predict the score at half-time.

How do I improve my chances with Exact Score betting?

Focus on common low-scoring results and consider team defence and attacking strength for smarter selections.