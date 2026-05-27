What is Asian Handicap? - Sports Betting Explained

In sports betting, an Asian handicap is a kind of spread that eliminates the possibility of a draw, leaving you with just two possible outcomes: winning or losing.

What is Asian Handicap?

Asian handicap betting is a spread-based system that levels the playing field between two teams by giving one a head start in goals. This format removes the possibility of a draw, so every bet has just two outcomes: win or lose, though in some cases, you can also get your stake refunded, or even win or lose half your stake, depending on the line.

There are several types of Asian handicap lines, and each one affects how your bet is settled. The most common include:

0.25

0.5

0.75

1.0

1.25

1.5

1.75

And there are more, including negative versions for favorites. Each line offers a slightly different outcome structure. Here is an example:

A +0.25 line might result in half your stake being returned if the game is drawn.

A -1.0 line might refund your stake if your team wins by exactly one goal.

A -1.25 line can suggest a half defeat if your team wins by only one goal.

Since these several types of Asian handicap bets offer more flexibility than conventional win/lose bets, they are ideal for games where the result might be close or unpredictable.

It is most frequently utilized in soccer, where conventional three-way markets (win, loss, draw) can provide erratic outcomes. This is made easier by Asian handicap betting, which levels the playing field and produces two distinct outcomes by giving one or both sides a goal spread.

Although soccer is the main sport where the Asian handicap is employed, other sports all around the world also use it.

Asian Handicap Betting Explained

Asian handicap betting is similar to spread betting, except it is specifically designed for soccer, where draws are common. By giving one side a handicap, typically expressed in decimals, these wagers rule out the possibility of a draw. This ensures every wager results in a win or a loss.

All you have to do to place an Asian handicap bet is choose which side you believe will cover the handicap line. Your wager is settled using the adjusted outcome once the handicap has been applied to the final score.

Let's go over the key things to consider while betting on Asian handicaps.

Spread / Handicap

The “handicap” is the spread line applied to one or both teams, and it usually comes in decimal form (like +0.5, -1.25, +1.75). These decimals allow Asian handicaps to avoid ties, so your bet won't push as it would with traditional spreads.

To settle the wager, the handicap is either added to or subtracted from the team's final score. Next, you compare that adjusted score to the opposing team's actual total to see if your gamble was successful.

Favorite

In Asian handicap betting, the favorite always has a negative handicap (-). Goals are thus deducted from their overall score. For instance, your wager wins

if Manchester City, who are -1.5, wins 2-0 since 2 – 1.5 = 0.5 (they still win after the handicap is imposed).

You lose if they only win 1-0 since 1 - 1.5 equals -0.5.

The favorite must cover the spread for your wager to pay out.

Underdog

The underdog comes with a positive (+) handicap. Goals are added to their final score, giving them a head start before the game even begins.

For instance, even if Sporting Kansas City loses 1-0 while being +1.5, your wager still wins since -1 + 1.5 = 0.5, which is more than the actual 1-0 outcome.

You can still win your wager even if the underdog loses, provided that their loss is less than the spread.

Price / Odds

The odds are nearly equal in the majority of Asian handicap markets. Both sides are frequently placed at -110 or -115; however, this might vary significantly based on team strength and betting volume.

Asian handicap betting odds are more balanced than traditional 3-way moneylines since the draw is removed. As a result, finding value on either side of the spread is much simpler.

Types of Asian Handicap Betting

Fractional goal spreads are used in Asian handicap betting to remove the draw and offer both sides a more equal chance. From the tiniest quarter-goal spread to the largest one-and-a-half-goal lines, we break down the main handicap kinds below.

Depending on how the final score relates to the handicap number, each choice has an impact on your payment. Even small adjustments, such as a +0.25 vs a +0.5, might have a significant impact on your possible outcome.

Asian Handicap - +0.25 & -0.25

When two teams are evenly matched but one has a little advantage, the Asian handicap of +0.25 and -0.25 is sometimes applied. The favorite begins the game at -0.25, while the underdog has a +0.25 goal advantage.

Imagine that your wager is divided in half, with half of it on the 0 (draw no bet) and the other half on a 0.5 handicap. Depending on the side you bet on, half of your stake will either win or be returned if the game ends in a tie.

Example:

Assume that in a Premier League game, Chelsea (+0.25) is the underdog traveling to Arsenal (-0.25).

When placing a wager on Chelsea +0.25:

Win the bet if Chelsea wins

Get half your stake back if it’s a draw

Lose if Chelsea loses

If you bet on Arsenal -0.25:

Win if Arsenal wins

Lose half your stake if it’s a draw

Lose the full stake if Arsenal loses

Chelsea Result (Soccer Result) Chelsea +0.25 Bet Result Arsenal Result (Soccer Result) Arsenal -0.25 Bet Result Win Win Loss Lose Tie Half Stake Returned Tie Half Stake Lost Loss Lose Win Win

Asian Handicap - (+0.5 & -0.5)

One of the most basic forms of Asian handicap betting is the +0.5 and -0.5 Asian handicap. It is frequently employed when a draw is still quite likely, but one team is somewhat favored. The handicap removes the draw from the equation entirely—there is no refund or half-stake return.

The underdog gets a half-goal head start, meaning they win the bet if they either win or draw. To cover the -0.5 spread, the favorite must win by a clear margin.

Example:

Suppose Tottenham (+0.5) visits Manchester United (-0.5).

When placing a wager on Manchester United -0.5:

Win your bet if United wins

Lose if the game ends in a draw or United loses

If you bet on Tottenham +0.5:

Win your bet if Spurs win or draw

Lose if Spurs lose

Tottenham Result (Soccer Result) Tottenham +0.5 Bet Result Manchester United Result (Soccer Result) Man United -0.5 Bet Result Win Win Loss Lose Tie Win Tie Lose Loss Lose Win Win

Asian Handicap - +0.75 & -0.75

Your wager is divided between two lines when using the Asian handicap of +0.75 and -0.75: half on 0.5 and the other on 1.0. When one side is favored, but not by a significant amount, this line works well. In the event that the match is tight, it allows bettors some leeway.

For the underdog at +0.75:

Win your bet if they win or draw

Lose half your stake if they lose by 1 goal

Lose fully if they lose by 2 or more

For the favorite at -0.75:

Win fully if they win by 2 or more goals

Win half the stake if they win by exactly 1 goal

Lose if they draw or lose

Example:

Consider a Serie A matchup between Inter Milan (-0.75) and Roma (+0.75).

If Roma wins or draws, a wager on Roma +0.75 wins.

You lose half the stake if Roma loses by one

Full loss if Roma loses by two or more

A bet on Inter -0.75 wins fully if Inter wins by 2+ goals.

Half win if Inter wins by 1

Lose if Inter draws or loses

Roma Result (Soccer Result) Roma +0.75 Bet Result Inter Milan Result (Soccer Result) Inter -0.75 Bet Result Win Win Loss Lose Tie Win Tie Lose Lose by 1 Goal Half Stake Lost Win by 1 Goal Half Stake Win Lose by 2+ Goals Lose Win by 2+ Goals Win

Asian Handicap - +1.0 & -1.0

The Asian handicap of +1.0 and -1.0 is a full-goal spread that provides additional safety for both teams. It's frequently employed when the underdog is still competitive enough to keep the game close, but a strong side is predicted to win.

For the underdog at +1.0:

You win the bet if they win or draw

You get your stake back if they lose by exactly 1 goal

You lose if they lose by 2 or more goals

For the favorite at -1.0:

You win the bet if they win by 2 or more goals

You get a push (stake refund) if they win by exactly 1

You lose if they draw or lose

Example:

Consider the La Liga matchup between Real Madrid (-1.0) and Sevilla (+1.0) at home.

If Sevilla wins or draws, the wager on Sevilla +1.0 wins.

Push (money back) if they lose by 1

Full loss if they lose by 2 or more

A bet on Real Madrid -1.0 wins if Real wins by 2+

Push if they win by just 1

Loss if they draw or lose

Sevilla Result (Soccer Result) Sevilla +1.0 Bet Result Real Madrid Result (Soccer Result) Real Madrid -1.0 Bet Result Win Win Loss Lose Tie Win Tie Lose Lose by 1 Goal Push Win by 1 Goal Push Lose by 2+ Goals Lose Win by 2+ Goals Win

Asian Handicap - +1.5 & -1.5

The Asian handicap of +1.5 and -1.5 is a simple wager that does not offer partial winnings or investment returns. It is frequently employed when one team is the overwhelming favorite and is predicted to win handily.

For the underdog at +1.5:

You win the bet if they win, draw, or lose by 1 goal

You lose if they lose by 2 or more goals

For the favorite at -1.5:

You win the bet only if they win by 2 or more goals

If they lose, tie, or win by one goal, you lose.

Example:

In La Liga, let's assume Barcelona (-1.5) hosts Getafe (+1.5).

If Getafe wins, draws, or loses by only one goal, the wager on Getafe +1.5 wins.

Barcelona -1.5 is only profitable if the team wins by a minimum of two goals.

There’s no room for pushes or half wins here. It's all or nothing based on the final scoreline.

Getafe Result (Soccer Result) Getafe +1.5 Bet Result Barcelona Result (Soccer Result) Barcelona -1.5 Bet Result Win Win Loss Lose Tie Win Tie Lose Lose by 1 Goal Win Win by 1 Goal Lose Lose by 2+ Goals Lose Win by 2+ Goals Win

Asian Handicap Soccer Betting

In soccer, where games frequently end in draws and margins can be extremely small, Asian handicap betting is most common. Because of this, it is a useful tool for bettors who want to find more strategic angles and higher odds than with conventional 3-way moneyline bets.

Understanding how to utilize Asian handicap markets allows US gamblers to wager on soccer games in a new way. These spreads provide you with a more shrewd strategy when you're betting on the Premier League, La Liga, or Major League Soccer.

They give you fresh opportunities to make money even when you're not sure who will win.

bet365: The Best in Asian Handicap Betting

bet365 is the most popular choice for US gamers when it comes to Asian handicap soccer betting. The Premier League, La Liga, MLS, Bundesliga, Champions League, and several lesser leagues are among the many international soccer events covered by the sports betting app.

One of the largest selections of handicap lines is offered by bet365, which offers full, half, and quarter-goal spreads such as +0.25, -0.75, +1.5, and more. This depth enables you to adjust your wagers to reflect your predictions for the outcome of a game.

You may put calculated wagers once the game starts using the platform's in-play Asian handicap markets, which change in real time. For astute bettors who observe the game's progression, this is perfect.

bet365 provides hundreds of additional markets for each game, including individual props, shots on target, and same-game parlays, in addition to Asian handicap spreads. For added value and versatility, gamblers can mix handicaps with other choices thanks to this diversity.

If you're seeking the most complete platform to bet on soccer games with a strategic edge, bet365 is the the best soccer betting site for Asian handicap betting.

Asian Handicap Betting Conclusion

By eliminating the draw and providing higher value through spread-style lines, Asian handicap betting offers soccer fans a more intelligent option to place bets. Whether you’re backing a favorite to cover or an underdog to hold on, this format opens up more winning chances.

Knowing Asian handicaps is essential for US bettors who want to diversify their soccer approach. You'll be prepared to wager with assurance if you choose the appropriate sportsbook and have a firm grasp of the lines.