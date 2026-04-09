West Ham vs Tottenham Predictions and Betting Tips: Three tips for Battle of London

Our betting expert expects Spurs to come out on top against the Hammers - but only just.

Best bets for West Ham vs Tottenham

Over 2.5 goals @ -135 with BetMGM

Lucas Paqueta to score or assist @ +230 with BetMGM

Second half with the most goals @ +100 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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The Hammers provide goals - for and against

Every West Ham game this season across all competitions has seen three or more goals scored - two of them have had 5+. Meanwhile, Spurs' matches have averaged two per game. There’s good reason to think we could see a few, and potentially at both ends, in this one.

Potter’s side actually have the fourth highest xG (1.50) of any team in the Premier League this season, but only six teams have a higher xGA (1.44). Hence, it’s no surprise that we’ve seen plenty of goals scored in their matches - for and against them.

The Hammers’ manager will back his side to build on their impressive Forest win, but Frank will also see an opportunity for Spurs. On paper, the visitors should have enough to pick up all three points.

West Ham vs Tottenham Bet 1: Over 2.5 goals @ -135 with BetMGM

Paqueta’s tremendous start

There was a point when it sounded like Lucas Paqueta might be on the move, but transfer deadline day came and went - and he remained. It’s a huge boost for West Ham, and his return so far this season explains why. With three goals in four games, the Brazilian is really showcasing his ability.

Others such as Jarrod Bowen and Callum Wilson are seen as more likely Hammers’ contributors, and Niclas Fullkrug would’ve been if not for his injury. There’s also the return of Crysencio Summerville to contend with, but Paqueta is the in-form man.

From Tottenham’s perspective, Xavi Simons could come in for his debut, and Dominic Solanke could return. However, with Richarlison starting well, and Randal Kolo Muani through the door, they can cause big problems at London Stadium.

West Ham vs Tottenham Bet 2: Lucas Paqueta to score or assist @ +230 with BetMGM

A busy second stanza

Second halves involving West Ham have been particularly eventful this season. There have been twice as many goals after the break in their league matches (8), with three going in their favour and five going against. Even in their 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, there were four scored in the second half.

Things definitely seem to open up as their games go on, and that’s something Frank has likely taken into account for this side. Spurs have been more productive in the first half this season, scoring three, but they have also got a couple after half-time. They’ve got a stronger bench, so they’ll feel confident in making changes to turn the game in their favour.

West Ham vs Tottenham Bet 3: Second half with the most goals @ +100 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Tottenham Hotspur got off to a great start under Thomas Frank, thumping Burnley 3-0 and securing an excellent 2-0 victory against Manchester City. However, they then suffered a shocking defeat at home to Bournemouth in their last outing. The Dane will be desperate to see them bounce back.

West Ham United’s campaign has been a bit of an enigma so far. They were thrashed 3-0 by top-flight newbies Sunderland, and then were humiliated by Chelsea as they lost 5-1 at home. Yet, just before the international break, they secured a huge 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest - Graham Potter hopes this signals a turning point.

Probable lineups for West Ham vs Tottenham

West Ham expected lineup: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Julio, Diouf, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Bowen, Paqueta, Fernandes, Wilson

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Simons, Johnson, Richarlison