Vélez Sarsfield vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Predictions and Betting Tips: Copa Libertadores Picks

Home Advantage Crucial for Argentines

Historically, Argentine teams playing at home have a decent chance of winning against Bolivian teams, who rarely manage to earn anything away.

San Antonio has shown throughout the season to be a poor road team, losing 6 of the last 10 away games and winning only once. The most common results has been 0-2 against them.

In the Copa Libertadores, in their only away match so far, the Bolivian side lost 0-2 to Peñarol in Uruguay.

Vélez will therefore take the initiative until they open the scoring, with San Antonio defending as much as possible.

Vélez Sarsfield vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Pick 1: Vélez Sarsfield to Win & Vélez to Score 1.5+ Goals @ -120 with bet365

Keeping it Clean

Despite Vélez conceding goals in both home matches in the Copa Libertadores, we believe they have a good chance of keeping a clean sheet this time.

As mentioned, Bulo Bulo's away record is poor. They have very little scoring ability, having failed to score in any of their last 6 away defeats.

With a highly defensive approach, it's unlikely that the Bolivian team will score during their visit to Vélez.

Vélez Sarsfield vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Pick 2: Both Teams to Score - No @ -188 with bet365

Carrizo Cracking them In

The Argentine striker Maher Carrizo has become Vélez Sarsfield's top scorer in the Copa Libertadores, with 3 goals in 4 matches.

At just 19 years old, the young forward was part of the Argentine U-20 team that qualified for this year's World Cup in Chile. At Vélez, he has been a key player in Guillermo Barros Schelotto's squad, starting in 9 of the last 10 matches.

After scoring against River and Olimpia, Carrizo has bagged in 2 consecutive games, asetting this up as an ideal scenario for him to continue his scoring streak.

Vélez Sarsfield vs San Antonio Bulo Bulo Pick 3: Maher Carrizo to Score @ +125 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

After concluding the first phase of the Argentine league with a 4-1 defeat against River and being eliminated, Vélez Sarsfield is now focused on the Copa Libertadores, where they currently lead Group H with 7 points.

Guillermo Barros Schelotto's team recently drew 1-1 at home against Olimpia. After an excellent start in the Copa, winning their first two matches, the Argentine team hasn't won in the last two games, making victory crucial to maintain the top spot and secure qualification.

As is customary for Bolivian teams, San Antonio Bulo Bulo has managed to stay in the race for qualification by being strong at home.

However, in their most recent Copa match, they lost 0-3 at home to Peñarol, placing them third with 6 points. Gaining points away will be a significant challenge for the Bolivian team, which recently lost 6-3 on the road against The Strongest in the local league.

Probable Lineups: Vélez Sarsfield vs. San Antonio Bulo Bulo

Vélez Sarsfield Starting XI: Marchiori; Jano Gordon, Mammana, Gómez, Elias Gómez; Ordoñez, Baeza, Bouzat; Carrizo, Pizzini, Romero.