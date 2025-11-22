Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC Predictions: Son and LAFC to advance

How will the Whitecaps fare playing in the Conference semi-finals? Will LAFC prove a step too far for them after overcoming Dallas?

Best Predictions for Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC

LAFC - Moneyline @ +220 with bet365

Both teams to score - No @ +137 with bet365

Son Heung-min to score or assist @ -120 with bet365

Backing the Black and Gold to emerge victorious

The Whitecaps finished above LAFC in the MLS regular season standings. However, Vancouver were surprisingly strong in the pre-game betting markets. The betting markets believe Vancouver have a 46.51% chance of winning. Meanwhile, LAFC have only a 32.79% chance of emerging victorious.

Although home advantage makes a difference, there has been very little to separate the teams over 36 games.

LAFC seem to have more weapons in their arsenal to make the difference in a one-off encounter such as this. If Bouanga and Son perform at their best, the Whitecaps could face a very tough night.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC Prediction 1: LAFC - Moneyline @ +220 with bet365

Recent H2H points to a shutout for either side

In three of the last four meetings between these sides, the winning team have kept a clean sheet. The Whitecaps won 1-0 in their last encounter in LA back in June.

We can currently back Both Teams to Score (No) at a probability of just 42.19%. This seems low, considering that 75% of their last four meetings have gone this way.

The contest carries huge importance, with a spot in the Conference final at stake. It would be no surprise to see a tighter-than-expected contest.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC Prediction 2: Both teams to score - No @ +136 with bet365

Value on Son to turn up on the big stage

Song Heung-min’s start to life in the MLS could not have gone much better for the South Korean. He has scored ten goals in 12 appearances and assisted three more.

That’s 13 goal contributions in 12 games at a strike rate of 108% to score or assist. Ahead of the trip to Vancouver, the betting markets give a modest 54.65% probability of Son scoring or assisting in this Conference semi-final.

This represents exceptional value, given that the LAFC team are geared towards feeding him chances. His link-up play with Denis Bouanga has exceeded expectations, and they seem to be a real force in the final third.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC Prediction 3: Son Heung-min to score or assist @ -120 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – Vancouver Whitecaps 0-2 LAFC

Goalscorers prediction – Vancouver Whitecaps: N/A – LAFC: Son, Bouanga

Fifth meets sixth in the MLS Conference semi-finals. Vancouver Whitecaps host LAFC aiming to reach the Conference finals against either San Diego or Minnesota.

The Whitecaps finished one point and one place above LAFC in the regular MLS season. They both came through the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs in different fashion. The Whitecaps had comprehensively won Game 1 against Dallas 3-0, before a penalty shootout victory in Game 2.

Vancouver have plenty of firepower and experience within their ranks for a game of this magnitude. The likes of Thomas Muller and Daniel Rios provide plenty of know-how in the final third. Muller has scored eight goals in nine appearances since joining earlier this year.

LAFC were comfortable winners in both games of their first-round matches against Austin. They won their initial encounter 2-1, before running away 4-1 winners in Austin. Both Denis Bouanga and Son Heung-min proved hugely influential and will need to maintain their clinical edge this weekend.

LAFC have certainly had the edge over the Whitecaps in recent times when facing them in Vancouver. They’ve won three of their last four meetings here in all competitions.

Probable lineups for Vancouver Whitecaps vs LAFC

Vancouver Whitecaps expected lineup: Takaoka, Ocampo, Johnson, Halbouni, Priso, Cubas, Berhalter, Sabbi, Ahmed, Muller, Rios

LAFC expected lineup: Lloris, Palencia, Hollingshead, Porteous, Segura, Tillman, Jailson, Delgado, Ordaz, Bouanga, Son