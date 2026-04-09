USA W vs Portugal W Predictions: USWNT to get immediate retribution

The USWNT suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Portugal on Thursday. Emma Hayes’ side will be vying for revenge in East Hartford.

Best Predictions for USA W vs Portugal W

USA W -2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -110 with bet365

Catarina Macario Anytime Goalscorer @ +230 with bet365

Both Teams to Score - No @ -189 with bet365

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Hayes to demand a fierce response on Sunday

The USWNT losing three games in a year has only happened four times in the program’s 40-year history. Emma Hayes will be keen to ensure a fourth defeat doesn’t transpire this weekend.

In the post-match media, goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce said the team would be gunning for revenge on Sunday. Hayes won’t agree publicly, but she will certainly not enjoy being humbled by the Portuguese after such a fine winning run.

It’s difficult to see anything but a comprehensive home win at the second time of asking for the USWNT. Backing them to win by three clear goals looks like the value option, since the Portuguese will surely have a comedown from their historic win.

USA W vs Portugal W Prediction 1: USA W -2 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -110 with bet365

Backing Macario to get on the scoresheet

Catarina Macario led the line for the USWNT on Thursday night, and she’ll do so on Sunday. Hayes wants her to be part of righting the wrongs of their defeat by getting a goal this weekend.

Macario still has a 50% strike rate for the national team this year, scoring in friendlies against Brazil and China after a goal in the SheBelieves Cup against Colombia.

The 26-year-old is without a domestic goal for Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. Hence, she will view Sunday’s game as a great chance to get back into goalscoring form.

USA W vs Portugal W Prediction 2: Catarina Macario Anytime Goalscorer @ +230 with bet365

Clean sheet for USWNT after a sluggish loss

We’re happy to back Both Teams to Score (No) envisioning a clean sheet for the USWNT this time around. Although we expected one in their first friendly with the Portuguese, their slack performance on Thursday will surely focus minds for Sunday’s game.

Despite their shock defeat, the USWNT have only conceded four goals in eight games, averaging just 0.5 goals conceded per game. In their previous five clashes against Portugal W, the USWNT hadn’t conceded a single goal.

Portugal’s goals arrived from set plays, which Hayes blamed on the team’s near four-month absence from playing together. The team fell below their usual high standards and surely won’t make the same mistake this weekend.

USA W vs Portugal W Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score (No) @ -189 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – USA W 3-0 Portugal W

Goalscorers prediction – USA W: Macario x2, Thompson – Portugal W: None

After Rose Lavelle scored for the USWNT inside 60 seconds, few could have anticipated Portugal overcoming Emma Hayes’ side.

The USA women took their foot off the gas and allowed the visitors to equalise before half-time. Fatima Pinto’s 72nd-minute strike then handed the Portuguese a famous victory – their first-ever win over the Americans.

Hayes was scathing of his side’s performance, criticising the direct nature of their style of play. She did acknowledge the lack of training time the players have had in recent months. They hope to shake off any rust ahead of Sunday’s second friendly with Portugal. After Thursday’s loss, they will view this as a serious chance for retribution.

Probable lineups for USA W vs Portugal W

USA W expected lineup: Tullis-Joyce, Fox, Patterson, McKeown, Sonnett, Heaps, Coffey, Thompson, Cooper, Lavelle, Macario

Portugal W expected lineup: Pereira, Amado, Alves, F. Pinto, Gomes, Correia, Jacinto, Nazareth, T. Pinto, Santiago, Silva