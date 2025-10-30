USA W vs New Zealand W Predictions: Emphatic win for Hayes’ side

The world’s second-best women’s international side lock horns with the Kiwis ranked 33rd in the world, aiming to build on their win over Portugal.

Best predictions for USA W vs New Zealand W

USA -3 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -125 with bet365

Over 4.5 Goals @ +100 with bet365

USA W (1st Half Winner) @ -600 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

A three-goal winning margin seems likely

Based on the head-to-head data, backing the Americans to win by at least three goals is a sensible play. They’ve won by at least a four-goal margin in their last six meetings, with the Ferns only managing to score once in those games too.

There’s also been an opportunity for Hayes’ side to blow away their cobwebs in the back-to-back games with Portugal.

The squad has been together for more than a week, and they’ll be a more cohesive unit in this game as a result.

USA W vs New Zealand W Prediction 1: USA -3 (Handicap 3-Way) @ -125 with bet365

Huge value on Over 4.5 Goals in this contest

Five of the last seven meetings between the USWNT and the Ferns have ended with five or more goals scored. Meanwhile, the Americans have scored five goals in four of their last seven clashes.

They managed to score three times in the second of their friendlies with Portugal, and they could have had several more.

It was interesting to see Hayes pick such a young side in the second game with Portugal. However, the likes of Olivia Moultrie, Lily Yohannes, and Jordyn Bugg all stepped up to the mark and will hope to feature against the Ferns.

USA W vs New Zealand W Prediction 2: Over 4.5 Goals @ +100 with bet365

Ferns to fall behind in the opening 45

The USWNT scored first in their second friendly with Portugal in the first 60 seconds. They have been notorious for being fast starters, and are expected to find the net first against New Zealand, too.

Additionally, they have led at half time in six of their last seven games across all competitions.

The Ferns have conceded first in their last eight meetings with the Americans. Moreover, the USWNT have led at the interval in nine of their last ten match-ups.

USA W vs New Zealand W Prediction 3: USA W (1st Half Winner) @ -600 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – USA W 5-1 New Zealand W

Goalscorers prediction – USA W: Thompson, Real, Sentnor, Hutton - New Zealand W: Ordonez

Emma Hayes’ USWNT side bounced back from their shock loss to Portugal by winning the second of their double-header of international friendlies. The Americans won 3-1 to set themselves up for their third and final game of this international period.

They prepare to host the New Zealand women’s side, who have lost their last nine successive meetings with the USWNT.

The Ferns have just played back-to-back friendlies with the Mexican women’s side, losing 1-0 and 2-0 in competitive encounters. However, a clash with the USWNT will be different.

Probable lineups for USA W vs New Zealand W

USA W expected lineup: Dickey; Shaw, Patterson, Bugg, Yohannes, Moultrie, Sentnor, Sonnett, Hutton, Thompson, Reale

New Zealand W expected lineup: Esson; Bunge, Foster, Taylor, Neville, Riley, Hahn, Bowen, Jackson, Brown, Rennie, Ordonez