USA vs Paraguay Predictions: Frustration expected for Pochettino’s men

The USMNT are unbeaten in their last three games and in their previous two clashes with Paraguay, who they host on Saturday.

Best Predictions for USA vs Paraguay

Paraguay - Draw No Bet @ +137

Under 2.5 goals @ -125

Both Teams to Score - No @ -111

Los Guaraníes the value pick to silence Philadelphia fans

Although Paraguay haven’t defeated the Americans since a friendly back in 2011, this could be their best chance yet. Gustavo Alfaro will have plenty of first-choice players at his disposal.

Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino’s side have at least seven players who are regularly sidelined due to injury. This includes their star playmaker, Christian Pulisic, as well as Tyler Adams.

The Paraguayans recently managed a 2-2 draw with a Japanese side that defeated Brazil last month. They are defensively compact and capable of frustrating Pochettino’s men and scoring a goal on the counter-attack. This is the most likely outcome, given the USA’s weakened attacking and creative options.

USA vs Paraguay Prediction 1: Paraguay - Draw No Bet @ +137

Low-scoring encounter expected

Five of Paraguay’s previous six games have featured two or fewer goals. Meanwhile, only one goal was scored in each of the last three meetings between the USA and Paraguay.

Given that Los Guaraníes managed just 14 goals in 18 World Cup qualifying games, a goalfest is unlikely. However, they are difficult to score against, too. They lost only four of those 18 matches, which was the main reason behind their qualification success.

At a probability of only 55.56%, backing Under 2.5 goals is the value play from this trio of USA vs Paraguay predictions.

USA vs Paraguay Prediction 2: Under 2.5 goals @ -125

Backing one team to land a shutout

The Paraguayans have one of the meanest defensive records in South America’s 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign. They conceded just ten goals in 18 matches, with only Ecuador conceding fewer than Los Guaraníes.

With the USMNT set to be without Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Timothy Weah, and co., Pochettino’s attacking options are limited.

The Paraguayans have a good chance of preventing the Americans from scoring in this match. The visitors aren’t renowned for scoring plenty either. Therefore, this bet also works well if the much-changed US side cause an upset and keep Paraguay from finding the net.

USA vs Paraguay Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score - No @ -111

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction – USA 0-1 Paraguay

Goalscorers prediction – USA: N/A – Paraguay: Sanabria

The USA prepare to face Paraguay for the first time since 2018 in a friendly on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino is running out of games to prepare his squad for next summer’s World Cup finals on home soil.

Saturday will be only the second time that the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) have played at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of Philadelphia Union. After losing the Gold Cup final to Mexico, the USMNT have regrouped and maintained a three-game unbeaten streak.

Pochettino’s side have scored in nine of their last ten matches. However, they are struggling with injury concerns this month. Pochettino is missing key figures like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Antonee Robinson, among others, due to injury. The likes of Haji Wright will hope to be given another opportunity to impress in attack.

Although Paraguay have won just one of their last five international games, Gustavo Alfaro’s side will play at next summer’s World Cup. They finished in the sixth and final qualification spot in South America, but were only one point behind second-placed Ecuador.

Alfaro will field a strong and experienced squad for their match in Philadelphia. Alexis Duarte, Aldo Sebastian Perez Ramos, and Lucas Romero are the only players who have not yet played for the national team. Experienced attackers like Miguel Almiron and Antonio Sanabria complement the likes of hot prospect Hugo Cuenca.

Probable lineups for USA vs Paraguay

USA expected lineup: Freese; Freeman, Robinson, Trusty, McKenzie, Tessmann, Morris, Reyna, Wright, Aaronson, Balogun

Paraguay expected lineup: Fernandez; Alonso, Benitez, Alderete, G. Gomez, Ojeda, Cubas, D. Gomez, Cuenca, Almiron, Sanabria