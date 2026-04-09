Underdog Bets: 5 teams to back across Europe’s top leagues

Although outright wins may be unlikely, less-fancied teams could still cause problems in the coming days.

Underdogs to back this weekend Odds Everton to beat Wolves +162 Sevilla to draw at Girona +230 Bologna vs Como - BTTS -106 Lyon to beat Marseille +175 Augsburg vs Bayern - BTTS -150

Odds courtesy of bet365. Correct at time of publishing and subject to change.

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Everton to beat Wolves

Everton had a poor start to the 2025/26 season, having lost 1-0 to newly-promoted Leeds United on the opening day. However, the Toffees have a reason to be optimistic as David Moyes leads them forward. Jack Grealish’s arrival was a huge boost. His brace of assists in the win over Brighton & Hove Albion helped them win their first game at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The win over Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup will have given them even more confidence. Additionally, Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost their first two Premier League games, which makes them vulnerable. Moyes’ men may be away from home, but with Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and now Tyler Dibling on the team, they could play very well.

Sevilla to draw at Girona

Sevilla are currently in a very unexpected situation. The seven-time Europa League winners barely stayed in La Liga last season, and have started the 2025/26 campaign with two defeats. Luckily, they face a team that’s started even worse this weekend.

Girona seem to be in trouble. They have conceded eight goals in their opening two matches in the Spanish top-flight and have scored just one. Matías Almeyda’s Los Nervionenses will lack confidence, but will back themselves away from home against a side with a -7 goal difference. However, it is uncertain whether they can take all three points.

Bologna vs Como - BTTS

Cesc Fabregas’ Como had a perfect start in Serie A, beating Lazio 2-0 with goals from Anastasios Douvikas and Nico Paz. Bologna, meanwhile, suffered a narrow defeat away to Roma. With home advantage, I Rossoblù are the favourites, but I Lariani can be a formidable opponent.

Fabregas’ men have a high chance to truly upset the odds and secure all three points, as they’ve had a good summer. However, they lost to Bologna in this fixture last season, and will see any improvement on that as progress. Vincenzo Italiano’s side lost at home only two times last season, so even a score draw would be a good result for the visitors.

Lyon to beat Marseille

French powerhouses will clash this weekend. Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille have met numerous times, and their games often feature fireworks. Their two clashes last season produced 10 goals, with Roberto De Zerbi’s side winning both times.

However, Marseille haven’t had a perfect start to this season, and a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Rennes on the opening day exposed some weaknesses. Additionally, they’ve had off-field issues, so Lyon will fancy themselves to pick up all three points on home soil. With six points from two games and four goals without reply, they’re certainly in better form.

Augsburg vs Bayern - BTTS

Bayern Munich are favourites, of course. This is because they’re almost always favourites in the Bundesliga. However, their recent clashes with Augsburg have been pretty fun for neutral supporters. Both teams have scored in five of the last six games, and all of them saw over three goals. Bayern even had to come from behind in their last meeting.

A shocking result is unlikely, but Augsburg could score one or two goals. Vincent Kompany’s side had a phenomenal start, with a 6-0 dominant victory on opening day. However, the hosts scored three of their own against Freiburg. Therefore, a goalfest is expected at Augsburg Arena.