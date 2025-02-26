Tottenham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals Galore Expected in North London

Our expert offers his best Tottenham vs Man City predictions and betting tips for their Premier League clash this afternoon in north London.

Two struggling teams meet in north London today as the Lilywhites take on the Citizens, with our expert backing the home side to get a result in an entertaining affair.

Tottenham vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Spurs’ Unbeaten Run to Continue

The return of injured players has been a major boost for Spurs in recent weeks, so much so they have won their last three Premier League games.

Spurs have already beaten City twice this season across league and cup and are good value to avoid defeat again. The last time Spurs beat the reigning English champions three times in a single season was back in 1984/85.

One win from their last eight home league games tells us they are not prolific victors at home, so the double chance market is more secure. Manchester City have failed to win any of their last three Premier League away games against London sides, which further supports the double chance option.

Goals tend to flow when Spurs play. Their Premier League games this season have averaged a league-high 3.5 goals per game.

The reverse fixture ended 4-0 in Spurs’s favor, and four of the last six league head-to-heads saw over 3.5 goals.

Plenty of First-Half Action

Spurs netted twice in the first half away to Ipswich last weekend, while City conceded twice against Liverpool during the same period.

Games involving Tottenham and Manchester City have averaged the first and second-most goals per first half in the top flight this season.

City have only failed to score before half-time in league action seven times this season, which is the fewest in the division.

Spurs are third in that regard, failing to score before the break on only nine occasions, and only four of those came at home.

Given both sides’ defensive struggles, goals are expected to flow in this match.

Expect a Quick Start

There has been a goal inside the opening 15 minutes in three of Spurs’ last four home league games.

City have also seen a goal scored in the opening 15 minutes in their last two games. All of their last six games have featured a goal before the 20th minute.

Spurs have scored more Premier League goals before the 15th minute than any other team this term, with 12. Meanwhile, City have conceded the most in that period, with 10.

Pep Guardiola’s side have scored eight goals themselves in the opening 15 minutes this term. The 18 Premier League goals scored in that period this season are the highest of any club.

Spurs are close behind with 16, and they rank third in that regard, so both sides tend to be involved in early action.