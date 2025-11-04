Tottenham vs Copenhagen Predictions: Tipping Spurs to bounce back

We expect Spurs to bounce back from their derby day defeat to Chelsea as they welcome the Danes to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Best Predictions for Tottenham vs Copenhagen

Tottenham to win to nil @ +110 with bet365

Second half with the most goals @ +112 with bet365

Richarlison to score or assist @ -133 with bet365

Back to basics for Spurs

Having been defeated by Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup and Chelsea in the Premier League, Thomas Frank will be eager to secure victory. They’ve appeared generally solid throughout their campaign, but they may need to get back to basics. They were very pleased with the clean sheets against Monaco and Everton last month, and they need to achieve more results like that.

There is value in backing them to keep a clean sheet against a Copenhagen team who are battling in Europe. Jacob Neestrup’s team are fourth in the Superliga after an inconsistent start, and are yet to win in the UCL this season. Additionally, they lost their last away game in the competition 2-0 to Qarabag.

So, Tottenham will be confident of keeping the visitors at bay, and Frank will know all about their opponents, given his background.

Tottenham vs Copenhagen Prediction 1: Tottenham to win to nil @ +110 with bet365

Expect a busy second half

Tottenham expect their opponents to try to frustrate them defensively, hoping to get a result in London. The reigning Danish champions have enough quality to match the hosts for periods of the game. However, it is uncertain how long they will be able to do so.

They took an early lead against Bayer Leverkusen in September, only to concede late and draw the match. Conceding late is proving to be a bit of an issue for Neestrup’s side.

They’ve conceded and scored more goals in the second half of games than in the first in the league and UCL. However, they’ve endured real issues in Europe, having let in five goals in three matches in the final 15 minutes. Spurs will back themselves to cause more problems as the game progresses.

Tottenham vs Copenhagen Prediction 2: Second half with the most goals @ +112 with bet365

Richarlison eager to score

Spurs suffered a setback over the weekend because Lucas Bergvall got a concussion that’s likely to keep him sidelined. The Lilywhites are a side that is riddled with injuries. However, they recently welcomed Wilson Odobert, Cristian Romero, and Destiny Udogie back.

Brazilian striker Richarlison will surely be available and will be eager to start scoring again. He’s started all three of Spurs’ UCL matches so far, but has failed to find the net. He will have a good chance to change that when he play against a leaky Copenhagen side at home.

The Danish side have plenty of injury concerns as well. And with another defensive issue cropping up with Marcos Lopez over the weekend, the Brazilian will fancy his chances.

Tottenham vs Copenhagen Prediction 3: Richarlison to score or assist @ -133 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Tottenham 2-0 Copenhagen

Goalscorers Prediction - Tottenham: Richarlison, Simons

After a strong start to the season, Tottenham Hotspur are currently going through a tough period. They defeated Everton 3-0 late last month to secure their only victory in the last five matches. Defeat to rivals Chelsea in their last fixture saw them drop to fifth place in the Premier League.

FC Copenhagen’s form, meanwhile, has been inconsistent in recent weeks. They defeated Hobro and Fredericia in their last two matches, scoring seven times, ending their five-game winless streak. The Danes have struggled in Europe so far, having secured only one point across three games.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Copenhagen

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Sarr, Kudus, Simons, Odobert, Richarlison

Copenhagen expected lineup: Kotarski, Suzuki, Hatzidiakos, Garananga, Zague, Achouri, Lerager, Clem, Elyounoussi, Moukoko, Claesson