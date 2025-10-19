Tottenham vs Aston Villa Predictions: An exciting but close affair

Our betting expert expects a thrilling encounter between two tough opponents in which they may cancel each other out.

Best Predictions for Tottenham vs Aston Villa

BTTS - Yes @ -143 with bet365

Anytime goalscorer - Mathys Tel @ +225 with bet365

Tie @ +275 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Spurs improving at both ends

Having scored 13 goals, Tottenham are part of a three-way tie for most goals scored in the league. The manager has clearly made his mark at both ends of the pitch. Spurs also have the second-best defence in the division, as they have conceded just five goals.

However, their previous three matches have seen both teams score. Meanwhile, three of Villa’s last five outings featured goals for both teams. Historically, this fixture delivers plenty of goals, as there have been 17 goals in their last five head-to-heads.

That’s an average of 3.4 goals per meeting. This game is set to feature goals at both ends. While Villa may not be fluent currently, there is always a threat score with Watkins leading the attack.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Betting Prediction 1: BTTS - Yes @ -143 with bet365

Tel to lead the line

Mathys Tel got off the mark in the Premier League in his last appearance for the club. Frank has used the 20-year-old more centrally recently. While the manager may decide to field Richarlison up front, the French forward has been impressive.

Even if Tel comes off the bench, he can be effective in front of goal. He’s scored three goals in as many appearances for club and country so far. Tel scored for the French under-21 team in their Euro qualifiers during the international break.

Richarlison only came off the bench for Brazil during the break, and he has now failed to score in his last six appearances. As a result, Tel could get the decision to lead the line and bring fresh energy to the attack.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Betting Prediction 2: Anytime goalscorer - Mathys Tel @ +225 with bet365

Evenly matched sides may cancel each other out

Spurs are on an incredible seven-game unbeaten run. However, they’ve only won one of their last six Premier League matches at home. That’s exactly the type of record that will give Emery’s men confidence.

Villa also boast a seven-game unbeaten run heading into this game, having won their last four games in a row. However, like Spurs, they have a weakness. The Midlands club have won only one of their last six away games across all competitions.

The visitors lead the recent head-to-head record, with three wins to two. The last draw between the two came in 2012. However, this tie is so evenly poised that the points could be shared.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Betting Prediction 3: Tie @ +275 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Managerial changes can make a great difference for a club. Tottenham have made a decent start to the Premier League season under the guidance of Thomas Frank. They enter this gameweek in third place, two points behind their North London rivals Arsenal.

Spurs already have four points more than they did at the same stage last season. For perspective, the Lilywhites have only lost one league game from seven this term. They had already been defeated three times at this point in the last campaign.

One defeat in their last 10 outings is a great return. Spurs will hope to continue that form when they host Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On paper, they should manage to beat the Midlands club, but that’s not how it usually works out.

Villa have started their season poorly, as they failed to score in their first four Premier League games. However, it appears that Unai Emery’s men are finding their momentum.

They are currently stuck in 13th place with two wins across seven games. However, there’s been a lift in form recently that should see them move up the table. After no wins in their first six games of the new season across all competitions, Villa are slowly rediscovering their form.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Aston Villa

Tottenham expected lineup: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentacur, Kudus, Simons, Odebert, Tel

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Bogard, Kamara, McGinn, Rogers, Malen, Watkins