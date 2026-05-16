Werder Bremen vs Borussia Dortmund Predictions: Backing the runners-up

his game is a low-stakes fixture with little to play for. However, we’re still backing BVB as they aim to finish the season strongly.

Best predictions for Werder Bremen vs Dortmund

Dortmund Moneyline @ -105 with bet365

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -175 with bet365

Serhou Guirassy as anytime goalscorer @ -139 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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One last victory for BVB

Borussia Dortmund must be relatively pleased with how their Bundesliga campaign has gone in 2025/26. They’ve improved their league position for the third consecutive year, and finishing second to this Bayern Munich side is no disgrace. We’re backing them to pick up one more victory before they wrap things up.

Werder Bremen will be without Yukinari Sugawara after his red card last time out, while Leonard Bittencourt is among the injured. Dortmund, meanwhile, are in good shape, with just Emre Can and Ramy Bensebaini set to miss out. Niklas Süle could make a return to the XI to build up match fitness.

BVB won 3-0 in the reverse fixture back in January, and they should be victorious again at Weserstadion. Niko Kovac's men could secure their highest points tally since 2018/19, which gives them added motivation. Die Werderaner haven’t beaten Die Borussen since 2022.

Werder Bremen vs Dortmund Prediction 1: Dortmund Moneyline@ -105 with bet365

Plenty of goals in this season finale

With the pressure lifted on both sides, this could be an entertaining clash in Bremen. Werder are safe and Dortmund will finish second regardless. This will give both sides a bit of freedom to play on Saturday afternoon.

With that in mind, we can see goals at both ends, even if we envisage BVB coming out on top. Half of the meetings between these two since 2024 resulted in both teams scoring. It’d be no shock to see it happen here. Neither of these sides rank highly in the BTTS charts this season, but with the pressure off, we expect a more open game.

Werder have conceded 58 goals in 33 games, while Dortmund’s goal tally of 68 is the third highest in the league. The hosts could well find the net, but ultimately we’re backing the visitors to outscore them.

Werder Bremen vs Dortmund Prediction 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -175 with bet365

Guirassy to finish with a flourish

Serhou Guirassy hasn’t quite hit the incredible heights of last season in 2025/26. Yet, he remains Dortmund’s main goal threat. The Guinean striker has picked up 21 goals across all competitions, including 16 in the Bundesliga. He’ll be eager to add to that this weekend.

It’ll come as no surprise that he’s the bookies’ favourite to find the net, followed by Fabio Silva and Maximilian Beier. Julian Brandt could also be an interesting shout, considering he’ll be playing his final game for Die Schwarzgelben. There are plenty of goalscorers in the mix.

Still, we’re going for Guirassy again. The 30-year-old has got nine in 17 since ending his mid-season drought, including one against Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. After scoring against Bremen in January, he aims to repeat the feat as the Bundesliga season draws to a close.

Werder Bremen vs Dortmund Prediction 3: Serhou Guirassy as anytime goalscorer @ -139 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Werder Bremen 1-2 Dortmund

Goalscorers prediction - Werder Bremen: Romano Schmid - Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Julian Brandt

Werder Bremen have had a disappointing season in many ways, but at least they’re safe from relegation heading into the final game. Their form is poor, and they have one of the worst defensive records in the division. Having avoided the drop, we can’t see them being desperate for victory here.

Borussia Dortmund also don’t have much to play for on Matchday 34. They can’t catch champions Bayern Munich in first place, and they’re five points clear of RB Leipzig in third. BVB will still be eager to end on a high note after a largely solid campaign under Niko Kovac.

Probable lineups for Werder Bremen vs Dortmund

Werder Bremen expected lineup: Backhaus, Agu, Pieper, Friedl, Deman, Puertas, Lynen, Stage, Njinmah, Musah, Schmid

Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Süle, Anton, Ryerson, Sabitzer, Bellingham, Beier, Brandt, Inacio, Guirassy