Slovakia vs Kosovo Predictions: One step closer to the World Cup

Our betting expert expects Slovakia to capitalise on their home advantage and secure passage to the qualification final.

Best predictions for Slovakia vs Kosovo

BTTS - No @ -152 with bet365

1x2 - Slovakia Moneyline @ +110 with bet365

Slovakia win-to-nil - Yes @ +225 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Low-scoring battle expected

The home side were fairly efficient in their qualifying group, scoring exactly six goals in as many fixtures. While they ended the cycle with eight conceded, six of them arrived on the final day against Germany. Calzona’s team are incredibly disciplined at the back, and they have an excellent stopper in Martin Dubravka.

Kosovo enjoy a similar record to their hosts, as the visitors netted six times in qualifying. Of all six matches, only one saw both teams find the back of the net. That record extends to six of the Dardanians’ last 20 internationals, equating to just 30% where both teams scored.

Similarly, the Falcons have recently been involved in low-scoring games. Only one or 9% of their previous 11 outings saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. With this being the first-ever meeting between the nations, it’s expected to be a cagey affair. Both teams scoring would be an exception rather than the norm.

Slovakia vs Kosovo Prediction 1: BTTS - No @ -152 with bet365

Slovakia bank on fortress form

Home advantage is the biggest factor in Thursday night’s ‘semi-final’. Furthermore, Slovakia are ranked 44th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while Kosovo are 35 places behind in 79th position. On paper, this should be a straightforward fixture for the hosts. However, with a potential place in the World Cup on the line, anything can happen.

Calzona’s troops registered a win percentage of 67% in their qualifying group, winning four of their six outings. That’s their best return in a single qualification campaign since 2010, so confidence will be high in the camp. They’re entering this game on the back of three wins across their most recent five matches.

The Falcons beat Germany 2-0 on home soil, which is part of an unbeaten run of eight games in their backyard. Slovakia won six of those matches and drew two. They’re likely to get over the line here and set up a date in the final against either Turkey or Romania.

Slovakia vs Kosovo Prediction 2: 1x2 - Slovakia Moneyline @ +110 with bet365

Clean sheets fuel Slovakia’s progress

This will by no means be a free-scoring goal-fest, but rather a methodical plan to score and avoid conceding at the back. The home side’s last nine wins have all come by a one or two-goal margin. This underlines the generally tight nature of their matches. All four of the Falcons’ most recent triumphs arrived with a clean sheet in hand, including against the Germans.

Meanwhile, two of Kosovo’s last six matches saw them fail to find the back of the net. Being away from home counts against the Dardanians. Since they’ve never faced Slovakia before, they simply don’t know what to expect.

As a result, the home side are likely to get over the line with another win-to-nil scenario. They’ve scored five goals without reply in their last three home triumphs.

Slovakia vs Kosovo Prediction 3: Slovakia win-to-nil - Yes @ +225 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Slovakia 1-0 Kosovo

Slovakia 1-0 Kosovo Goalscorers prediction: Slovakia: David Strelec

Slovakia will be eager to move on from their last outing, as they suffered a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of Germany. As a result, the Falcons finished Group A in second place, which is why this is their route to next year’s World Cup. Francesco Calzona hopes he can lead his team to the major tournament, just like he did for the 2024 Euros.

Slovakia have been playing great football under his guidance, losing just two games in qualifying. Hopes of securing a place at the World Cup are very much alive, largely thanks to their home form. With no away leg in these qualifiers, Calzona’s charges will be confident of reaching the global showpiece for the first time since 2010.

Kosovo are searching for their first appearance at a finals as an independent country. They’ve never been closer to qualification than right now. Their three victories during the initial phase of qualifying were triple what they recorded across the previous 18 matches.

Franco Foda has done an incredible job with the team. However, a 4-0 defeat in the final game of qualifying against Switzerland has led them down this path. Still, they remain optimistic, knowing two more victories would send them to North America. However, they need to make history by registering their first win against Slovakia.

Probable lineups for Slovakia vs Kosovo

Slovakia expected lineup: Dubravka, Gyomber, Skriniar, Obert, Hancko, Bero, Lobotka, Duda, Duris, Sauer, Strelec

Kosovo expected lineup: Muric, Dellova, Rrahmani, Aliti, Gallapeni, Vojvoda, Rexhbecaj, Hodza, Muslija, Muriqi, Asllani