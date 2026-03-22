Río Cuarto vs River Plate Predictions - Liga Argentina March 22nd

River Plate vs Rio Cuarto Predictions

River Plate Moneyline ⭐ @-145

Over 2.5 Goals ⭐ @+135

Both Teams to Score (BTTS) ⭐ @+120

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River Plate vs Rio Cuarto Prediction 1: River Plate Moneyline @ -145

This marks the second road test for Coudet at the helm of El Millonario, following a 1-2 win against Huracán in his debut at the Tomás Adolfo Ducó Stadium. The results have been satisfactory, with two consecutive wins steadying the ship after a start to the season that failed to convince the fans.

Eduardo Coudet is known for being a manager capable of getting his players firing on all cylinders, and a clear example was the last match, where Driussi scored his third goal wearing Enfranjada’s jersey; meanwhile, Subiabre was the man of the match with over 80% efficiency over 90 minutes.

Recent performances suggest El Millonario will win during their visit to the Estadio Ciudad de Río Cuarto.

River Plate vs Rio Cuarto Prediction 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ +135

So far this season, River Plate has stood out for having a clinical offense under the direction of Juan Fernando Quintero, who has two goals in eight matches in the Millonaria jersey, followed by Argentine striker Sebastián Driussi with three goals and Ian Subiabre with one goal and two assists.

On the other hand, Estudiantes has only one victory in four home matches, with two goals scored from open play and another from a set piece, making them a team with very little offensive efficiency. This situation leaves them at the bottom of their group with four points through 10 rounds of the Liga Argentina.

Despite their losses, they are a team capable of landing at least one goal per game, which supports both clubs clearing the Over 2.5 goals line in the Argentine province.

River Plate vs Rio Cuarto Prediction 3: Both Teams to Score (BTTS) @ +120

Both clubs are notable for a high trend of "Both Teams to Score" matches, even though El Millonario arrives in better form with two straight wins under Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet.

In their recent outings, River finished with high scores and a goal against in three home and away matches. Consequently, they remain in the hunt to qualify for the next round, sitting in fifth place with 17 points compared to Estudiantes' 13 units at the bottom.

Recent matches support both teams scoring this weekend in Ciudad de Río Cuarto.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Another round of the Liga Argentina is underway, where River has the opportunity to keep stacking points. On this occasion, they visit an Estudiantes side desperate to find points after three consecutive defeats.

El Millonario arrives after a 2-0 victory over Sarmiento at the Monumental, marking their second win under Argentine manager Eduardo Coudet. He is beginning to right the ship for a River side that didn't convince the board or the fans at the start of the campaign.

According to current data, a River Plate victory against Estudiantes in Ciudad de Río Cuarto is a viable outcome.

Predicted Lineups: River Plate vs Rio Cuarto

Rio Cuarto: Lastra; Lozano, Maffini, Valenti, Ostchenga; Rosané, Cabrera, Romero, Gamerone; Ábila, González.

River Plate: Beltrán; Montiel, Quarta, Rivero, Acuña; Moreno, Vera, Galván; Páez, Subiabre, Driussi.