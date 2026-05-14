Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Predictions: Bottom club put up a fight

Our betting expert expects Real Madrid to make a slow start, but ultimately edge a match that will see both teams score.

Best predictions for Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo

1st Half - Real Madrid to score under 0.5 goals @ +225 with bet365

Real Oviedo +2 Handicap @ -100 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -125 with bet365

Score sports bonuses at sign up with the bet365 promo code

Or look into our experts sportsbook promo breakdown for the major betting sites in the US

Play with the best betting apps in the US when betting on sports online

Real Madrid make another slow start

Since the appointment of Alvaro Arbeloa in January, Real Madrid have started their games slowly. They were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes against Barca at Camp Nou on Sunday night. Los Blancos created just 0.11 xG in the first half of El Clasico.

Real Madrid went on to carve out just one big chance and 0.86 xG in a relatively disappointing contest. They’ve lacked creativity in midfield all season. With Arda Guler and Fede Valverde sidelined, those issues are even more evident.

Arbeloa’s team have failed to score in the first half in five of their past seven league games. Meanwhile, rock bottom Real Oviedo can draw encouragement from clean sheets in four of their previous eight fixtures. That points to value in backing Real Madrid to score under 0.5 first-half goals.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Prediction 1: 1st Half - Real Madrid to score under 0.5 goals @ +225 with bet365

Oviedo to compete on long-awaited Bernabeu trip

Despite their return to the second tier, Real Oviedo won’t lack motivation at the Santiago Bernabeu. After nearly 25 years outside the top flight, this is one of the fixtures they’d have been looking forward to. They’ve not visited this ground since January 2001.

By contrast, attention within the Real Madrid squad may already be shifting towards the World Cup. The hosts will be without at least six senior squad members due to injury, while a further three are doubtful. Arbeloa may therefore use the game to give more minutes to youngsters such as Cesar Palacios and Thiago Pitarch.

Since beating Elche 4-1, Real Madrid have won just one of their 10 games in all competitions by more than one goal. That suggests they may not have things entirely their own way against Oviedo.

The visitors have averaged exactly one point per game since the appointment of Guillermo Almada in December. They’ve been much more competitive under his guidance. Backing the underdogs with a +2 handicap offers value, with an implied probability of 46.5%.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Prediction 2: Real Oviedo +2 Handicap @ -100 with bet365

Visitors to get on the scoresheet

Real Madrid’s issues have been evident at both ends of the pitch. They’ve rarely hit top gear in attack, but keeping clean sheets has also been an issue.

Since the appointment of Arbeloa, Los Blancos have shut their opponents out in just six of their 25 matches. Only Levante have visited the Bernabeu and failed to score in La Liga in 2026. Since that match, both teams have scored in six of Real Madrid’s seven home league games.

Real Oviedo carry enough threat in the final third to cause problems. Fede Vinas has impressed up front, with eight goals in 18 appearances since the turn of the year. Winger Ilyas Chaira has also struck six times in La Liga and averages 2.4 shots per game.

With little on the line, backing both teams to score could be the smart bet.

Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo Prediction 3: Both teams to score @ -125 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 2-1 Real Oviedo

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Gonzalo Garcia - Real Oviedo: Fede Vinas

It has been a miserable few days for both of these clubs. Real Madrid’s faint title hopes were ended by a 2-0 defeat in El Clasico against Barcelona. Dropped points against Mallorca, Girona and Real Betis since the start of April had already left them trailing in the title race.

Meanwhile, Real Oviedo were relegated on Monday night after Girona drew with Rayo Vallecano. Their fate had already been left hanging by their failure to beat Getafe on Sunday.

A return of just two points from four games has brought Oviedo’s brief revival to an end. They’ll be playing for pride at the Bernabeu, with Segunda Division football on the menu next season.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Real Oviedo

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Alexander-Arnold, Pitarch, Tchouameni, Vinicius, Bellingham, Mastantuono, Gonzalo

Real Oviedo expected lineup: Escandell, Alhassane, Calvo, Costas, Vidal, Colombatto, Fonseca, Thiago, Reina, Chaira, Vinas