Mexico vs Belgium Predictions: El Tri’s unbeaten run ends in Chicago

El Tri remain unbeaten across four matches, but we expect the Belgians to build on their heavy victory against the USA last week.

Best Predictions for Mexico vs Belgium

Belgium Moneyline @ +115 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -138 with bet365

Charles De Ketelaere as anytime goalscorer @ +375 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Belgians to continue their fine form

Mexico have performed well ahead of their opening tournament match against South Africa. Only Switzerland, Colombia, and Paraguay defeated them during 2025, and they secured the Gold Cup in July. They will feel confident about challenging Belgium at Soldier Field.

However, Rudi Garcia’s impact with the Belgians has been genuinely impressive. They have scored three or more goals in seven of their 11 matches, and only Ukraine have managed to defeat them. Following their 5-2 victory over the USA at the weekend, Javier Aguirre knows his team face a difficult challenge.

Neither team sustained any new injuries last week, so both are in good shape. El Tri captain Edson Alvarez remains absent, but he should return for the main tournament, and his team have performed well without him recently. Considering the form and squad depth of De Rode Duivels, we expect them to secure a victory in this match.

Mexico vs Belgium Prediction 1: Belgium Moneyline @ +115 with bet365

El Tri to provide strong resistance

Mexico are definitely the underdogs in Illinois, but they will be confident about creating attacking opportunities against the European side. The USMNT scored twice on Saturday, and several other nations scored against the Belgians during 2025, even if they failed to defeat them. Garcia’s defence can be breached, but preventing them from scoring is extremely difficult.

Aguirre’s players do not consistently score many goals, but they rarely fail to score at all. They have scored in 16 of their previous 20 matches, and Belgium will certainly face a difficult test. The World Cup co-hosts possess the necessary attacking quality to create problems.

When combining the results of these two teams from last year, there were 12 matches where both competing nations scored. We anticipate a similar outcome this week, even if the Belgians eventually secure the victory.

Mexico vs Belgium Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ -138 with bet365

De Rode Duivels require De Ketelaere to step up

Belgium are missing their record goalscorer, Romelu Lukaku, as he continues his recovery from a serious injury sustained last year. He has returned to playing for Napoli and scored his first goal last month, but he withdrew from this squad to concentrate on his fitness. His absence creates a major gap in the team, and the Red Devils need another player to step up.

That player could be Atalanta forward Charles De Ketelaere, who has frequently replaced Lukaku during his absence. The 25-year-old did not score against the USA, but he did register two goals during the 7-0 victory against Liechtenstein before that match. He should play as the central striker ahead of Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, and Alexis Saelemaekers. Additionally, he will be eager to improve his goalscoring statistics.

Mexico’s backline has proven to be strong lately, but Belgium certainly possess the attacking quality to break through it. We expect De Ketelaere to score past goalkeeper Raul Rangel before the match concludes.

Mexico vs Belgium Prediction 3: Charles De Ketelaere as anytime goalscorer @ +375 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Mexico 1-2 Belgium

Goalscorers Prediction - Mexico: Raul Jimenez - Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere, Jeremy Doku

Mexico have experienced positive results as they prepare to co-host the World Cup this summer. They have lost only two of their previous 10 matches and have proven to be very sound defensively. Four consecutive clean sheets, which include an impressive 0-0 draw against Portugal, mean they are in excellent form.

Meanwhile, Belgium play against the Mexicans, having recently scored five goals against their neighbours, the USA, fellow tournament hosts. Manager Rudi Garcia has made significant progress with the Belgians since his appointment, losing only once. An undefeated World Cup qualification campaign has likely boosted their confidence, and they are scoring a high volume of goals.

Probable lineups for Mexico vs Belgium

Mexico expected lineup: Rangel, Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo, Alvarado, Lira, Vargas, Fidalgo, Jimenez, Gutierrez

Belgium expected lineup: Lammens, Meunier, Debast, Mechele, De Cuyper, Raskin, Onana, Saelemaekers, De Bruyne, Doku, De Ketelaere