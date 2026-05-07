Hurricanes vs Flyers Predictions - NHL Picks & Odds 5/7/2026

The Hurricanes moved quickly to establish a two-game advantage, winning both of their opening set in Raleigh. On Monday Carolina made it 2-0 in the series when it squeaked by Philadelphia by a single goal.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Predictions

Dan Vladar 26+ saves (-130)

Logan Stankoven goal any time (+205)

Carolina -1.5 (+185)

All odds are courtesy of US sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

Puckline: Carolina -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: Hurricanes -155, Flyers +135

Total: 5.5 goals (Over +125, Under -145)

Taylor Hall found the net at 18:54 of overtime to make it 3-2, capping a strong rally from the home team after falling two goals behind. Carolina finished top of its division in the regular season, winning 53 games to post the second-best record in the NHL behind Colorado.

The Flyers finished third in the Metropolitan Division and then dispatched one of its biggest rivals in the first round of the playoffs. Sidney Crosby and the Penguins were eliminated in six games to set up this Carolina matchup for Philadelphia, who returned to the playoffs in 2026 for the first time in six years. A win on Thursday is crucial to avoid going three games down and keeping that postseason adventure alive.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Expert Predictions

Another busy night for Vladar (-130)

Even with Philadelphia returning to the City of Brotherly Love on Thursday, it looks like Dan Vladar will once again be in the thick of the action. The goaltender will have to be at his best to keep the Flyers in contention against this dangerous Hurricanes offense, which has already put up six goals in this series and averages 2.83 goals a game so far in the postseason.

Vladar certainly has the talent to make a difference. The Czech national put up 40 saves on Monday before finally letting the decisive shot go by in overtime. Vladar returned a save percentage of .906 in the regular season to rank seventh among goalies who played 50 games or more.

The Hurricanes averaged 32.2 shots per game in the regular season, ranking second to the Avalanche, and they have kept up that volume in the playoffs. Vladar will be tested constantly on Thursday and should be up to the challenge as he puts up another impressive save total.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction 1: Dan Vladar 26+ Total Saves (-130)

Stankoven to strike again (+205)

The start of the playoffs has seen Logan Stankoven in torrid form. The 23-year-old center hit the net in all of Carolina’s first five games before finally drawing a blank against the Flyers on Monday. Stankoven has six goals in six games so far in the postseason and he is a great bet to beat Vladar again.

The former Star’s dominance is not surprising after what was a breakout year in his first full season in Raleigh. Stankoven finished the regular season with 21 goals, smashing his previous career best. He has become far more clinical in front of the net since moving to Carolina too, converting 12.7% of his shots in 2025-26 compared to just 7.3% the previous campaign. Get on the young star to keep up his hot hand and find the net at least once against the Flyers.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction 2: Logan Stankoven to score any time (+205)

Canes too strong - Carolina -1.5 (+185)

Philadelphia will get a boost from coming back home, but I don’t think it will be enough to make a difference. Carolina has been untouchable so far in the postseason, and the Canes have enough to cover on the road as they look for a 3-0 lead in this second round series.

Carolina is 6-0 in the postseason and has won three of those games by a margin of two goals or more. The Hurricanes are 8-2 against the puckline in their last 10 games and have covered the puckline in all of their last six road outings. Philadelphia has failed to cover in its last two home games and I see a similar outcome on the horizon this Thursday. Get on Carolina to cover and move within a game of the Conference finals.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction 3: Canes to cover the puckline (+185)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Start Time

Start Time: 8pm EST

8pm EST Location: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena Address: 3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA.

3601 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA. TV & Streaming: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TNT, Fubo.

Carolina is close to returning to the Conference finals, but it will have to get past Philadelphia first. These two teams meet in the Xfinity Mobile Arena on Thursday for Game 3, with the Canes leading 2-0 in the series. Can the Flyers grab a much-needed win? The victor in this series will move on to face Buffalo or Montreal in the next round.