Hurricanes vs Canadiens Predictions - NHL Playoffs 5/27/2026

The Hurricanes are looking to go one step further than last season, where they were stopped by eventual winners Florida in the Eastern Conference finals. After dropping the first game to the Canadiens they have made a strong comeback, winning out 3-2 in back-to-back matchups, the last a thrilling overtime triumph.

The prize on offer for either Montreal or Carolina is a spot in the Stanley Cup finals, where they will face Las Vegas or Colorado.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Predictions - 8pm EST - 5/27

Under 5.5 goals (-105)

Cole Caulfield or Nick Suzuki anytime goal (-132)

Canadiens ML (+140)

All odds are courtesy of US Sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

Puckline: Hurricanes -1.5 (+295)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+295) Moneyline : Canadiens +140, Hurricanes -160

: Canadiens +140, Hurricanes -160 Total: O/U 5.5 goals (Over -115, Under -105)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Best Bets

Another tight game in Montreal (Under 5.5 goals): -105

After an action-packed start, goals have been at a premium in this series. Both of the last two matches landed on the under with just five goals scored in each and I see a similar outcome on Wednesday with Montreal having no room for error 2-1 down in the series.

Offense was a big issue for the Canadiens in those two reverses. Canes goalie Frederik Andersen was forced to make just 11 saves on Monday through overtime as Montreal mustered a mere 13 shots on its way to a loss.

Andersen was similarly underemployed at the weekend, facing 12 save attempts and letting in two goals as Carolina levelled in Raleigh. The Canes have allowed more than two goals against just once in this entire postseason, giving Andersen an mark of 1.56 GAA which leads goalies that have made more than three appearance in the 2026 playoffs.

The Canadiens have also been tough to beat throughout the postseason, largely thanks to huge performances from young goalie Jakub Dobes. Dobes put up 35 saves to take Game 3 to the wire and will need to be on form again Wednesday to keep this series competitive.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction 1: Under 5.5 total goals (-105)

Suzuki & Caulfield to lead the way (-132)

If Montreal are to tie this series at two games a piece, it will be looking for some firepower in offense after a couple of forgettable performances. Cole Caulfield and Nick Suzuki have been among the best performers for the Canadiens throughout the playoffs and I can see one or both coming up with a goal against this formidable Canes defense.

Both players have looked great during the postseason. Caulfield has picked up five goals and seven assists in 12 playoff games so far, while Suzuki has a total of 16 points (4 goals, 12 assists), including a three-assist Game 1 against the Canes. Caulfield was also on target in all three of Montreal’s regular season wins over Carolina, so he knows how to get to Andersen - while Suzuki also came up big against the Canes with three goals of his own.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction 2: Caulfield or Suzuki to score at any time (-132)

Canadiens come through - Montreal ML (+140)

Montreal has impressed throughout this playoff campaign and I think it can pull out another big result on Wednesday in front of its own fans. The Canadiens have not trailed any of their postseason series by more than one game and after just missing out in overtime last time out will be determined to tie the series at 2-2 before going back to Raleigh.

Carolina certainly struggles against the Canadiens. In the regular season the Canes went 0-3 against Montreal, getting blown out 5-2 in their only visit to Quebec in January. The Canadiens have the tools to win this one and Dobes has proved he can stand up to one of the NHL’s premier offenses; if Montreal can also click with the puck it has a great chance of getting the win.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction 3: Canadiens ML (+140)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Start Time

Start Time: 8pm EST

8pm EST Location: Bell Centre

Bell Centre Address: 1909 Canadiens-de-Montréal Avenue, Montreal, Quebec.

1909 Canadiens-de-Montréal Avenue, Montreal, Quebec. TV & Streaming: TNT, Fubo.

Montreal has no margin for error on Wednesday as it welcomes Carolina to Canada for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Canadiens trail 2-1 in this series after Monday’s overtime loss, and going two games behind at this point could prove fatal to their Stanley Cup aspirations.