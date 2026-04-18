Chelsea vs Manchester United Predictions: Backing goals in London

This should be an exciting clash at Stamford Bridge. We’re backing goals in an action-packed draw.

Best predictions for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United to tie @ + 250 on bet365

+ Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ - 139 on bet365

- Bruno Fernandes to assist 1+ goals @ +250 bet365

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A hotly contested clash

Chelsea go into this game aware that defeat could see them plummet down the Premier League table. They desperately need a reaction if they’re to get their hopes of Champions League qualification back on track. As for Manchester United, they have Aston Villa and Liverpool close behind them in the race for third.

The hosts will be without Levi Colwill and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, while Trevor Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile and Reece James are all doubts. Meanwhile, United still have Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu out injured, with Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire both suspended. Kobbie Mainoo should return for the visiting side, and Enzo Fernandez may be back for the hosts after an internal suspension.

It was an action-packed affair when these two met back in September, with United claiming a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford. The hosts will be out for revenge this time around, but neither side is a clear favourite. We can see the two cancelling each other out as they take to the field at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction 1: Chelsea and Manchester United to tie @ +250 on bet365

Leaky backlines could mean lots of action

You have to go back to mid-January for Chelsea’s last clean sheet in the league. Manchester United have only managed three in 2026. Both sides have struggled defensively, but they will fancy their chances at the other end. Neither side is short of attacking options, even if the Blues have struggled for goals lately.

Meanwhile, looking back over the course of the 2025/26 season, it’s worth noting the number of goals scored in games involving these two. No team has featured in more matches with over 2.5 goals than Chelsea (66%), and United aren’t too far behind (63%). If you consider away games only, the Red Devils sit at 75%. There’s good reason to expect plenty of goalmouth action.

With all that in mind, it comes as no surprise that we’re looking at both teams to score. No other team gets close to the Mancunians on the BTTS front, with it landing in 75% of their 2025/26 matches. That figure rises to 88% on the road as well, so we are backing another BTTS success this weekend.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals @ -139 on bet365

Fernandes pulling the strings for United

No other PL player has got close to setting up as many goals as Bruno Fernandes has for Manchester United this season. The Portuguese midfielder has 17 assists up to now, and his nearest counterpart has just 10. He’s been crucial for the Red Devils.

Fernandes registered another assist against Leeds, even in defeat. There have only been four league games in 2026 that he’s played in and not created a goal. Since his return from injury in January, just two games have passed without him scoring or assisting a goal for his club.

That’s why we’re backing him to add his 18th assist of the campaign this weekend. Chelsea will be very wary of the threat the 31-year-old poses. Knowing the threat and stopping him, however, are two very different things.

Chelsea vs Manchester United Prediction 3: Bruno Fernandes to assist 1+ goals @ +250 on bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Chelsea 2-2 Manchester United

Goalscorers prediction - Chelsea: Joao Pedro x2 - Manchester United: Bryan Mbuemo, Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea are having an absolutely torrid time at the moment. They’ve lost five of their last six, crashed out of the Champions League, and were thumped 3-0 by Manchester City at the weekend. Liam Rosenior will be desperate to see a response from his side on Saturday evening.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have done brilliantly under Michael Carrick. Yet, they suffered a shock on Monday. The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Old Trafford and saw Aston Villa close the gap below them. They haven’t lost two games in a row all season, so they’ll be confident of a better showing at Stamford Bridge.

Probable lineups for Chelsea vs Manchester United

Chelsea expected lineup: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Santos, Palmer, Fernandez, Neto, Pedro

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Heaven, Yoro, Shaw, Mainoo, Casemiro, Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha, Mbuemo