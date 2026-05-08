Canadiens vs Sabres Predictions - NHL Picks & Odds 5/8/2026

The Sabres were aided by a big game from Zach Benson as they came out on top in Wednesday’s matchup. Benson picked up an assist on both of Buffalo’s goals in the first period to storm into a two-goal lead that it preserved to the end, winning out 4-2 over Montreal. Ryan McLeod was also on target with a goal and an assist while Alex Lyon racked up 26 saves for the home team.

Canadiens vs Sabres Predictions

Buffalo to lead after first period (+170)

Zach Benson 2+ points (+650)

Buffalo -1.5 (+190)

All odds are courtesy of US sportsbooks, correct at the time of publishing, and subject to change.

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Canadiens vs Sabres Odds

Puckline: Sabres -1.5 (+190), Canadiens +1.5 (-230)

Sabres -1.5 (+190), Canadiens +1.5 (-230) Moneyline: Sabres -130, Canadiens +110

Sabres -130, Canadiens +110 Total: Over 5.5 (-125), Under 5.5 (+105)

Buffalo had finished top of their division in the regular season with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference behind Carolina, and beat Boston in six games to advance to the second round of the postseason.

Montreal’s goals came via Kirby Dach and Nick Suzuki, while the Canadiens could not make their pressure tell in a one-sided third period, taking 11 shots and failing to find the net. The team finished third in the Atlantic Division behind Buffalo and Tampa Bay, and played out a thrilling seven-game series to dump the lightning out of the playoffs in the opening round.

Canadiens vs Sabres Expert Predictions

Buffalo to come out strong (+170)

If there is one thing that has characterized Buffalo so far this season, it is its ability to come flying out of the blocks. The Sabres raced into an early lead on Wednesday and I can see the same scenario playing out in Game 2 in front of their own fans again.

Buffalo ended the first period 2-1 up in the opener and over the course of the playoffs is outscoring its opponents 9-2 by the end of P1. This mirrors its form in the regular season, where it outscored teams 84-77 at the first buzzer. That goal tally ranked fourth among NHL teams in the first period.

Montreal by contrast is more of a slow starter, scoring 75 first period goals in the regular season (T-13th) and six so far in eight playoff matchups. The Sabres will be looking to pick up exactly where they left off on Friday, and they have the attacking potential to make it count early again.

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction 1: Sabres winning at end of P1 (+170)

Benson to make the difference - 2+ points (+650)

Zach Benson is finishing just his third season in the NHL, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from how the 20-year-old is handling himself on the ice right now. Benson hurt Montreal early with two assists in the first period and was generally a menace coming off the left wing. Bet on him to make a similar impact in Game 2 and finish up with two points or more.

The young Canadian contributed to the Sabres cause with 13 goals and 30 assists in the regular season, both career-high tallies. He reached those numbers despite missing almost a month with an upper body injury sustained at the start of February. He has come alive in the last two playoff games, grabbing a goal and an assist against Boston in Game 7 before his two-assist night Wednesday. If he can make another bright start Benson should be the center of attention again in Game 2.

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction 2: Zach Benson to get 2+ points (+650)

Sabres to cover at home - Buffalo -1.5 (+190)

Buffalo left a good impression on Wednesday by breezing past the Canadiens. Look for the second game of this series to unwind in the same way and for the Sabres to cover the puckline as favorites with a comfortable win over Montreal.

The Sabres have covered the puckline in four of their last five games, and in the regular season went 51-38 against the puckline. They have won three of their five meetings with Montreal this year (regular + postseason) by a two or more goal margin. Buffalo was barely troubled until a late rally by the Canadiens on Wednesday and I think it has enough to go two up in this series and cover.

Canadiens vs Sabres Prediction 3: Sabres to cover the puckline (+190)

Canadiens vs Sabres Start Time

Start Time: 7pm EST

7pm EST Location: KeyBank Center

KeyBank Center Address: 1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY.

1 Seymour H Knox III Plaza, Buffalo, NY. TV & Streaming: Sportsnet, TVA Sports, TNT, Fubo.

The Canadiens have some work to do after falling behind in Game 1 of this Stanley Cup playoff series. They will have to be better in their second game in the KeyBank Center as Buffalo looks to open a big lead. The winner of this seven-game series will get either Carolina or Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference Finals.