Boca Jrs vs Instituto Predictions - Liga Argentina March 22nd

Boca Jrs vs Instituto Predictions

Boca Jrs Moneyline ⭐ @ -141 with bet365

Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ @ -227 with bet365

Miguel Merentiel to Score ⭐ @ +187 with bet365

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Boca Jrs vs Instituto Prediction 1: Boca Jrs Moneyline ⭐ @ -141 with bet365

At their home stadium, Boca has drawn a line, remaining unbeaten with two wins and four draws in six matches. Although the team's recent form still leaves fans wanting more—especially after two consecutive draws and an offensive efficiency rating below 70%—the atmosphere at home remains a massive advantage.

Furthermore, El Xeneize enters this match with a massive morale boost after recently clinching qualification for the Copa Libertadores. Meanwhile, Instituto has proven to be a competitive but inconsistent side away from Cordoba, posting one draw and three losses, with a struggling attack that has managed only two goals while conceding six on the road.

Recent results point toward a Boca Juniors victory at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando.

Boca Jrs vs Instituto Prediction 2: Under 2.5 Goals ⭐ @ -227 with bet365

The upcoming clash at La Bombonera in Buenos Aires shapes up to be a tightly contested affair where the Under 2.5 goals market is a strong alternative, given the current form of both Liga Argentina clubs.

Even as Boca looks to regain its status as a protagonist, they tend to prioritize defensive structure in high-stakes matches. This tactical approach has led to three consecutive draws with fewer than three goals scored. The team's current momentum, fueled by their Copa Libertadores qualification and their unbeaten home record, will be a key factor here.

The current state of both squads suggests the final score will stay Under 2.5 goals in the capital.

Boca Jrs vs Instituto Prediction 3: Miguel Merentiel to Score ⭐ @ +187 with bet365

For this Matchday 12 fixture in the Argentinian top flight, the odds of Miguel Merentiel finding the net are very high due to his excellent current form and his track record at home in the blue and gold.

The Uruguayan has started the season with clinical precision in the Boca Jrs attack, netting four goals in seven Liga Argentina appearances—averaging roughly 0.57 goals per game.

In a historic milestone, Merentiel recently hit the 50-goal mark for El Xeneize, cementing his place as the second-highest Uruguayan goalscorer in Boca Juniors history. Last season, he was the team's leading marksman, finishing with 15 goals in 44 official matches. The current form of the Uruguayan player suggests he is well-positioned to get on the scoresheet at La Bombonera.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Another round of the Liga Argentina is underway, with Boca Jrs hosting an Instituto side that continues to struggle to win over its fanbase, recording two wins, two losses, and a draw in their last five outings. With zero wins on the road, the Cordoba-based squad sits in 12th place with 11 points, just three behind El Xeneize.

Although their performances are still unsatisfactory, Boca has ensured that La Bombonera remains a fortress, picking up two wins and four draws in six home games. They currently occupy 7th place in Group A with 14 points after ten matches played.

Predicted Lineups: Boca Jrs vs Instituto

Boca Jrs: Marchesin; Weigandt, Di Lollo, Costa, Blanco; Ascacibar, Paredes, Delgado; Aranda, Merentiel, Bareiro.

Instituto: Roffo; Mosevich, Alarcon, Massaccesi, Cerato; Abregu, Lodico, Sosa; Cordoba, Jara, Luna.