theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA

NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Mar 1, 3:30 PM ET

Minnesota comes in at 37-23 on the season, riding a five-of-six win stretch, including a gritty 94-88 victory over the Clippers where Anthony Edwards poured in 31 points, and Rudy Gobert dominated the glass with 13 rebounds. Edwards’ scoring surge this season (29.6 PPG) has been a major factor as the Wolves continue to test their title-contender mettle.

Denver sits at 37-22, paced by perennial MVP contender Nikola Jokić, who is averaging roughly 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists this season — elite numbers that underline his impact on both ends. However, a significant storyline entering this matchup is the absence of Aaron Gordon, out with a hamstring strain and unlikely to play as he works back through contact drills, leaving Denver’s wing depth thinner than usual.

These teams have split recent high-octane meetings, including a 142-138 OT classic this season where Jokić exploded for huge numbers and a tightly contested December duel.

Expect this game to feature pace, physicality, and strategic adjustments — with Minnesota’s perimeter scoring against Denver’s elite facilitation and home-court energy shaping the narrative.

