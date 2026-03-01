theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS: Get $1000 in Bonuses for Timberwolves vs Nuggets NBA

The Minnesota Timberwolves face off against the Denver Nuggets on March 1 at 3:30 PM ET in a crucial Western Conference showdown. Use theScore Bet Promo Code GOALNEWS to unlock up to $1000 in bonus bets.
theScore Bonus Code Verified: 3/1/2026
- Claim the theScore Bet promo code to get sports bonuses
- Get your hands on the best sportsbook promos with our expert’s guide to bonus bets
- Check out our expert’s view on the best sports betting sites in the US
How to Unlock $1000 in Bonus Bets with GOALNEWS
Supercharge your game-day action with theScore Bet promo code GOALNEWS, unlocking up to $1,000 in bonus bets for new users.
- Download & Register – Access theScore Bet through the secure link and install your state’s app to begin.
- Enter GOALNEWS – Sign up and apply promo code GOALNEWS during registration to activate the offer.
- Verify & Deposit – Complete your account verification and fund your wallet with at least $10.
- Bet On– Place a qualifying wager from $10 up to $1,000 on any available sports market.
- Bet Protection – If your first bet falls short, you’ll receive your stake back in Bonus Bets—giving you another shot without missing the excitement.
NB: Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used within seven days.
Legal theScore Bet states - AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, VA
Using your theScore bonus code
NBA—Minnesota Timberwolves vs Denver Nuggets, Mar 1, 3:30 PM ET
Minnesota comes in at 37-23 on the season, riding a five-of-six win stretch, including a gritty 94-88 victory over the Clippers where Anthony Edwards poured in 31 points, and Rudy Gobert dominated the glass with 13 rebounds. Edwards’ scoring surge this season (29.6 PPG) has been a major factor as the Wolves continue to test their title-contender mettle.
Denver sits at 37-22, paced by perennial MVP contender Nikola Jokić, who is averaging roughly 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.4 assists this season — elite numbers that underline his impact on both ends. However, a significant storyline entering this matchup is the absence of Aaron Gordon, out with a hamstring strain and unlikely to play as he works back through contact drills, leaving Denver’s wing depth thinner than usual.
These teams have split recent high-octane meetings, including a 142-138 OT classic this season where Jokić exploded for huge numbers and a tightly contested December duel.
Expect this game to feature pace, physicality, and strategic adjustments — with Minnesota’s perimeter scoring against Denver’s elite facilitation and home-court energy shaping the narrative.
More on the theScore bonus code
|theScore Bet promo code
|theScore Bet promo code offer
|Bet Reset up to $1000!
|theScore Bet promo terms and conditions
|New users only, 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be physically present in AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MO, NC, OH, TN, and VA in order to wager. Players must sign up using a specified Promotion code and then place an Eligible Wager on an Eligible Game during the Promotion Period. Please Gamble Responsibly.