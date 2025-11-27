Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace Predictions: Eagles to soar in France

Our betting expert expects an away win for the Eagles as they aim to climb up the Conference League table.

Best predictions for Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Moneyline @ +100 with bet365

Both teams to score @ -138 with bet365

Jean-Philippe Mateta as anytime goalscorer @ +110 with bet365

The Eagles’ formidable form

The hosts are currently dealing with several significant injury concerns, with Abdoul Ouattara, Saidou Sow, Maxi Oyedele, Karl-Johan Johnsson, and Abakar Sylla sidelined. Palace are missing Cheick Doucoure and Caleb Kporha, but appear to be in better shape overall. On paper, Oliver Glasner’s side have a slight edge in terms of quality, and will be backing themselves in France.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are also the in-form team. They’ve kept four clean sheets in their last five, beating the likes of Liverpool, Brentford, and AZ Alkmaar. In the same period, Strasbourg suffered two defeats, one of which was a heavy 4-1 loss to Stade Rennes. However, Le Racing have lost only once at home, which is something that the visitors should be aware of.

Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace Prediction 1: Crystal Palace Moneyline@ +100 with bet365

Palace are likely to concede

Teams have struggled to score against Palace this season. So far, they’ve kept 10 clean sheets throughout 2025/26, and have been particularly strong defensively in recent matches. Since their 3-0 victory over Liverpool last month, only Alkmaar have managed to score against them.

However, playing away from home and in Europe, the French side will back themselves to cause problems for the Premier League outfit. Palace weren’t able to beat Fredrikstad during the qualifiers and lost to AEK Larnaca at home last month. Also, with Joaquín Panichelli in excellent form this season, Liam Rosenior’s men will feel confident about getting on the scoresheet.

Strasbourg have struggled to keep clean sheets recently, having conceded in six of their last eight matches. However, with the Londoners high on confidence, they can outscore the home side.

Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace Prediction 2: Both teams to score @ -138 with bet365

Mateta to score in homeland

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s rise has been brilliant. He’s proving to be a consistent scorer and is already two goals away from scoring ten goals this season. His six Premier League goals have helped Palace climb to fifth, and he is scoring at a rate of one goal every other game in the league.

The 28-year-old - who has also scored two goals in three games since entering the French national team - is exciting to watch. Even though he hasn’t yet scored in the UCL, he will be eager to change that as he returns to the country where he was born. He was involved in the action the last time he played Strasbourg, assisting a late equalizing goal in a 1-1 draw almost a decade ago.

Mateta is unsurprisingly the bookies’ favourite to find the back of the net. The former Lyon man is going to be a real threat for the home side in Alsace.

Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace Prediction 3: Jean-Philippe Mateta as anytime goalscorer @ +110 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Strasbourg 1-2 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers Prediction - Strasbourg: Joaquín Panichelli - Crystal Palace: Jean-Philippe Mateta, Ismaila Sarr

Strasbourg enter this clash in the top eight of the Europa League table and are unbeaten after three games. However, they’ve slipped up a few times in Ligue 1, including a 1-0 defeat against Lens. Moreover, they’ve only kept four clean sheets across all competitions since the start of September.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are having a fantastic season. They experienced a short drop in form in October, as they lost three of four games, but they managed to bounce back. The Eagles head to the Stade de la Meinau on a five-game unbeaten run, having won four of those matches.

Probable lineups for Strasbourg vs Crystal Palace

Strasbourg expected lineup: Penders, Sarr, Hogsberg, Chilwell, Doue, Ouattara, Enciso, Barco, Moreira, Panichelli, Emegha

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino; Mateta