Spain vs Bulgaria Predictions: Merino to strike in big home win

Our betting expert expects a dominant performance from Spain, who should secure a big win in the second half, and Mikel Merino to score.

Best Predictions for Spain vs Bulgaria

Spain to score over 4.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Mikel Merino to score anytime @ +100 with bet365

Half with most goals - Second half @ -110 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Spain to dominate in Valladolid

Spain’s key wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal will still be absent due to injury. Despite this, they were still dominant against Georgia in their last match, as they created 3.93 xG and only allowed 0.01. They should have won that game by a bigger margin.

They are expected to put on a similar performance on Tuesday, as they will face weaker opponents. Bulgaria are going through one of the most difficult periods in their international history, and have conceded four goals per game on average in this group.

Their defence will already be low on confidence, having conceded six goals at home on Saturday. The European champions are at good value to score at least five times in this match, with an implied probability of 47.6%.

Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction 1: Spain to score over 4.5 goals @ +100 with bet365

Merino to score for his country again

If there’s a flaw in this Spanish side, it’s perhaps the absence of a convincing number nine. However, they can rely on other players to score, and Merino is one of them.

The Arsenal man found his goalscoring form last season, when he was often used as an emergency striker. He has returned to midfield this term, but continues to remain a scoring threat for his country. Merino has already scored four times in three matches in this group, including a hat-trick in Turkey.

The 29-year-old nearly added to his tally in their last match, as he took five shots throughout the match, which was more than any other player. He seems capable of getting on the scoresheet again in this fixture.

Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction 2: Mikel Merino to score anytime @ +100 with bet365

Fireworks expected after the break

The previous meeting took place just three days before Spain’s potentially crucial trip to Turkey. That scheduling was certainly one of the reasons why La Roja slowed down in the second half, after having scored three first-half goals.

Bulgaria shouldn’t expect the same this time. There are certainly open spots in Spain’s World Cup squad, and whoever comes off the bench will be very eager to impress. That’s why the hosts will play strongly for the full 90 minutes.

The visitors have let in 13 second-half goals in their last six internationals. That includes five on Saturday, and they could find this really difficult with exhausted players after the interval against what’s sure to be a dominant Spain.

The second half is likely to produce the most goals with an implied probability of 52.4%.

Spain vs Bulgaria Prediction 3: Half with most goals - Second Half @ -110 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Spain are close to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. They’ve won their opening three matches in Group E, having scored 11 goals and conceded none. Their latest victory came via a 2-0 margin against Georgia in Elche on Saturday.

Additionally, they won 3-0 in Sofia when they met Bulgaria in the reverse fixture in September. Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino were the goalscorers in that one-sided contest.

This signaled the start of a difficult period for Bulgaria. They lost by the same margin against Georgia three days later, and were dominated 6-1 by Turkey at the weekend. This marked a difficult beginning for their new manager, Aleksandar Dimitrov.

Probable lineups for Spain vs Bulgaria

Spain expected lineup: Simon, Cucurella, Cubarsi, Le Normand, Porro, Pedri, Zubimendi, Merino, Pino, Oyarzabal, Ferran

Bulgaria expected lineup: Vutsov, Turitsov, Dimitrov, Hristov, Bozhinov, Petrov, Chochev, Gruev, Kraev, Despodov, Kirilov