Southampton vs Wrexham Predictions and Betting Tips: Goals on the Coast

The Saints have dropped down into the division, and the Red Dragons have come up. Will Still’s men have the advantage, especially on home soil?

Best Pick for Southampton vs Wrexham

Southampton to win and over 2.5 goals @ +175 with bet365

Both teams to score at odds @ -120 with bet365

Adam Armstrong as anytime goalscorer @ +175 with bet365

All odds are courtesy of bet365, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Home advantage plus experience

Southampton have won only two games last season in a disastrous campaign that saw them finish rock bottom of the Premier League. Not only did they struggle to score goals, but they also struggled to prevent them. Additionally, they have ended up with a new manager, Will Still, but a new leaf has been turned. So far, they’ve kept a lot of their big players, which certainly bodes well.

There are injury concerns, such as with Taylor-Harwood Bellis, but the Saints have plenty of depth. They may still lose players like Tyler Dibling, Mateus Fernandes, and Armel Bella-Kotchap. However, they’ll have the power to replace them even if they do. Also, Still’s side have plenty of Championship experience.

As Wrexham figure things out in the second tier, the hosts will want to take advantage.

Southampton vs Wrexham Bet 1: Southampton to win and over 2.5 goals @ +175 with bet365

Wrexham are always a threat

On paper, the Saints should be too strong for their Welsh counterparts, but Wrexham are known for scoring goals. They have failed to score in only nine games across all competitions last season. On top of that, they’ve signed experienced Championship forwards this summer. The home side’s defence must be on their guard.

Of course, the visitors’ defence can be breached. Also, they didn’t have the best defensive record last season, but they will try to give as much as they get. The arrival of Josh Windass, Kieffer Moore, and Ryan Hardie certainly gives them many attacking options.

While they may lose, and are probably expected to, Parkinson will be disappointed if they don’t score one goal at least.

Southampton vs Wrexham Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -120 with bet365

A proven goalscorer

Adam Armstrong knows where the back of the net is. He scored 21 goals in 46 Championship games in his last full season, and he’s got 80 at this level over the years. The 28-year-old is expected to be a key part of Still’s plan to return the Saints to the Premier League.

Southampton have plenty of creators, which Armstrong might not have had during his loan at West Bromwich Albion in 2024/25. He’s proven that he can be lethal when finishing things off. He’s expected to lead their line as he aims for 100 Championship goals, and is certainly a player that Wrexham need to keep an eye on.

Southampton vs Wrexham Bet 3: Adam Armstrong as anytime goalscorer @ +175 with bet365

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Southampton haven’t won a competitive game since February, but their preseason has been promising. There are many positive signs from their 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last week, and Still is working hard to improve the team. They’ve got a good deal of quality in their ranks.

Meanwhile, Phil Parkinson’s side have had mixed results in their preseason fixtures, but their transfer window business has been exciting. They haven’t lost a league game since March, and have failed to score only in three competitive games in 2025. They’re an entertaining team to watch for neutral fans.

Probable lineups for Southampton vs Wrexham

Southampton expected lineup: Bazunu, Sugawara, Edwards, Quarshie, Manning, Charles, Downes, Fraser, Archer, Downs, Armstrong

Wrexham expected lineup: Okonkwo, Cleworth, Coady, Brunt, Longman, Dobson, James, O’Brien, Cacace, Windass, Moore