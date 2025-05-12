Sheffield United vs Bristol City Predictions & Betting Tips: Blades Sharp in 2nd Leg

Check out our soccer expert’s Sheffield United vs Bristol City predictions and betting tips, prior to Monday’s 3:00pm EDT Playoff clash (05/12).

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Sheffield United vs Bristol City

Sheffield United to win @ -110 with BetMGM

Both teams to score @ -118 with BetMGM

Second-half highest scoring @ +105 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

Check out our BetMGM bonus code, with $150 in bonuses available to all new players.

The Blades Have One Foot in the Final

Chris Wilder couldn’t have expected the first leg to go as well as it did even in his wildest dreams. Three goals, a clean sheet, and a red card for the opponents puts them in firm control of the tie. They don’t even have to win or draw to go through.

However, United are formidable at Bramall Lane. Only Leeds United and Burnley have picked up more points (49) this season. Meanwhile, the Robins have been very average on the road, and needed to get the job done at home for this tie. Therefore, Wilder will be very confident.

Only Leeds have won more home games than the Blades, who’ve picked up 15 victories at home in the Championship. Therefore, Sheffield will definitely back themselves next week. City will be deflated and quite possibly there for the taking. Rob Dickie’s suspension and a potential Joe Williams injury won’t help either.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Bet 1: Sheffield United to win @ -110 with BetMGM

Goals at Both Ends

This tie may well seem done and dusted, but the visitors will want to make a fist of things in Sheffield, at least. United likely won’t go all-out as Wembley is almost certainly on the horizon. Therefore, there is a chance for an away goal. Unfortunately for Liam Manning’s side, it probably won’t turn things around.

City had only failed to score in four games since the start of 2025 before the first leg defeat. There's scope for goals here considering the fact that the Blades had just two clean sheets in 10. Manning and his side will need to start strong.

However, the home side, who finished 22 points ahead of City, have the quality and the momentum. It’s their tie to lose.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Bet 2: Both teams to score @ -118 with BetMGM

A Fascinating Second-Half Stat

Wilder and his team have been pretty consistent this season, aside from a couple of blips. They’ve scored and conceded almost exactly the same in first halves compared to second halves, and picked up a lot of points. However, the same can’t be said for their opponents.

The Robins have scored and conceded the same amount of goals in the opening stanza of games this season (19). However, the grand total after the break almost doubles. Manning’s men have scored 40 and conceded 36 in second halves. Therefore, there’s potential for late fireworks.

United would be third if you consider only the first halves, and second if you flipped the tables. For Bristol, it’s 16th and fifth, so they definitely tend to finish strong. Even in their 3-0 loss on Thursday, most of the goals came in the second half, and history suggests that could happen again next week.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Bet 3: Second half highest scoring @ +105 with BetMGM

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Bristol City were in better form in the first leg, but that all changed at Ashton Gate. They were eight unbeaten at home as they played host to Sheffield United, but were humbled on Thursday evening. They have a tough challenge next week.

The Blades’ 3-0 win put them firmly in the driving seat in the play-off semi-final. It’d take a monumental collapse for them not to reach Wembley now, and they’ve only lost by three goals once all season. They’ve got one foot in the final, and home advantage in the second leg.

Probable Lineups for Sheffield United vs Bristol City

Sheffield United Expected Lineup: Cooper, Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows, Brewster, Peck, Souza, Hamer, Moore, Campbell

Bristol City Expected Lineup: O’Leary, Tanner, Vyner, Roberts, Hirakawa, Knight, Bird, McCrorie, Twine, Mehmeti, Wells