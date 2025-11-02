Seahawks vs Commanders Predictions - Sunday Night Football NFL Picks & Odds: 11/2

With Jayden Daniels back in action, the Washington Commanders will look to end the Seattle Seahawks’ franchise-record nine-game road winning streak. The Seahawks (-3) are 3-0 ATS on the road this season and show no signs of slowing down.

Seahawks vs Commanders Predictions - 8:20pm EST - 11/2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba 120+ Receiving Yards @ +215 with bet365

Under 47.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Seahawks -3 @ -110 with bet365

Seahawks vs Commanders Odds

Spread: Seahawks -3 (-110)

Moneyline: Seahawks (-165), Commanders (+140)

Total: O/U 47.5 (-110)

Seahawks vs Commanders NFL Picks

Super Smith-Njigba - Jaxon Smith-Njigba 120+ Receiving Yards (+215)

Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be the best wide receiver in the NFL right now. The third-year man out of Ohio State leads the league with 819 receiving yards and has scored touchdowns in four of his last five games.

Sam Darnold tried to find Smith-Njigba 14 times in last weekend’s 27-19 win over the Texans, in which the latter picked up 123 yards on nine receptions. Smith-Njigba should have another big day against a Commanders’ secondary allowing an NFL-worst 7.8 yards per pass attempt.

Smith-Njigba has picked up at least 120 receiving yards in each of his last three games, and there’s no reason he can’t reach that total again. The +210 odds for him to have another 120+ yard performance are too good to pass up on here.

Seahawks vs Commanders Prediction 1: Jaxon Smith-Njigba 120+ Receiving Yards @ +215 with bet365

Seattle to Limit Scoring Opportunities - Under 47.5 Points (-110)

In three road games this season, the Seattle Seahawks have allowed just 16.3 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Commanders have averaged under 20 points per game in their four home games so far.

Sure, getting QB Jayden Daniels back from an injury helps the Commanders. However, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is out for this one, which is a definite setback.

Also, both teams run the ball at a top-10 rate in the league, which should slow down the pace and reduce the number of scoring opportunities. Only one of the Seahawks’ previous three road games has gone over 47.5 points as well.

Take the under in this one.

Seahawks vs Commanders Prediction 2: Under 47.5 Points @ -110 with bet365

Seahawks Not Slowing Down - Seahawks -3 (-110)

I have no intentions of betting against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. They’ve been incredibly consistent away from home, as their nine-game road winning streak started over a year ago. During that time, they are also 7-2 ATS on the road.

The 5-2 Seahawks have an average scoring margin of +8.1 this season and are one of the best two-way teams in the league. Washington relies on its running game quite heavily, but Seattle allows an NFL-best 3.3 yards per rush attempt.

On offense, the Seahawks rank third in the league, with six yards per play, and Washington’s secondary has left a lot to be desired this season. The Commanders are also playing at a rest disadvantage.

Expect the Seahawks to win by a score or more and extend their road winning streak to double digits. Bet on Seahawks -3.

Seahawks vs Commanders Prediction 3: Seahawks -3 @ -110 with bet365

Seahawks vs Commanders Start Time

Start Time: 8:20pm EST

8:20pm EST Location: Northwest Stadium

Northwest Stadium Address: 1600 Ring Rd, Landover, MD 20785, United States

1600 Ring Rd, Landover, MD 20785, United States TV & Streaming: NBC, Peacock, Fubo

Washington scored just seven points at home against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football while losing WR Terry McLaurin to an injury. Getting QB Jayden Daniels back should help, but whether that is enough to stop a dominant two-way Seahawks team is another story.