Sao Paulo vs Talleres Predictions and Betting Tips: Sao Paulo pull off a Stunner

Explore our football expert’s Sao Paulo vs Talleres predictions and betting tips, pre Tuesday’s 6:00pm EDT Copa Libertadores clash (05/27).

Best Picks São Paulo vs Talleres

São Paulo to Win @ -110 with BetMGM

Both Teams to Score - Yes @ +120 with BetMGM

Sao Paulo - Over 1.5 Goals Scored @ +130 with BetMGM

Sao Paulo put the visitors to the Sword

São Paulo enters this final matchday as the top favorite to win and close Group D in first place.

Although they haven't won at home in this Copa Libertadores, their results are consistent, having lost only one of their last ten home games.

Despite not being highly effective, the odds are in their favor. The Brazilian team is favored mainly because Talleres has lost both away matches and hasn't won away in their last seven games, making it unlikely for the Argentine team to secure a good result.

Goals Abound in Brazil

There are two clear reasons to expect goals from both teams in this match based on their current performances.

São Paulo has scored in both matches played in Brazil but hasn't been defensively solid, conceding three goals. This suggests another match where both teams might score.

Talleres could score as visitors, having already demonstrated effectiveness by scoring two goals against Alianza Lima away.

Additionally, the Argentine team is fighting for a place in the Copa Sudamericana, likely leading to offensive plays from the visitors.

Tough time for Talleres Defence

We have confidence in the offensive power of the Brazilian team, which includes key players like Oscar, André Silva, and Ryan Francisco.

Although they didn't score in their most recent league match, Zubeldía's team plays highly offensive football, especially at home.

We anticipate São Paulo will be on the offensive from the start against a Talleres team that may sit back and wait for counterattacking opportunities.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

São Paulo is experiencing a challenging period in the Brazilian league after another home defeat, this time to Mirassol. The team from São Paulo has only secured one win in their last five matches and is far from the top spots on the table. In fact, they are just three points away from the relegation zone.

Conversely, their performance in the Copa Libertadores is quite different. The Brazilian team enters the last matchday of the group stage already qualified, with first place almost secured. Zubeldía's team recently drew against Libertad from Paraguay, who are also already qualified, and they remain unbeaten in the Copa.

Talleres de Córdoba seems to be struggling with the demands of competing in both the Copa and the League simultaneously, facing many difficulties this season. They were eliminated in the first phase of the Argentine league and lost their first three Copa Libertadores matches.

Now focusing solely on the Libertadores, Talleres managed to draw with Libertad and beat Alianza Lima, keeping alive their hope of securing third place and qualifying for the final stages of the Copa Sudamericana. However, the Peruvian team has the same points and could take the spot if they win.

Probable Lineups São Paulo vs Talleres de Córdoba