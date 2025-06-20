River Plate vs Monterrey Predictions and Betting Tips: Battle for Supremacy in Group E

Explore our Soccer expert’s River Plate vs Monterrey predictions and betting tips, pre Saturday’s 9:00pm EDT Club World Cup clash (06/21/2025).

Best Picks for River Plate vs. Monterrey

River Plate to Win @ +110 with bet365

Over 2.5 Goals @ +110 with bet365

Anytime Scorer Sebastián Driussi @ +175 with bet365

River Plate Packing a Paunch

River Plate has proven highly effective in attack, despite not playing brilliantly or having a high expected goals average.

They managed to score three goals, with their attacking trio of Mastantuono, Colidio, and Driussi improving with each game.

Monterrey, despite a commendable draw against a strong opponent, showed limitations in attack, generating few scoring opportunities. With an expected goals average below 1, we don't believe Monterrey can outperform the Argentine team.

River Plate vs Monterrey Pick 1: River Plate to Win @ +110 with bet365

Runnin Riot at the Rose Bowl

Both teams have shown good scoring potential in their first matches without being entirely effective, suggesting this goal range is likely.

In their last five matches, River has stayed within this range on three occasions, while Monterrey has seen 2 or 3 goals in four of their last five games.

With both teams conceding goals in four of their last five matches, this range is very probable, especially since their latest international friendly ended 1-1.

River Plate vs Monterrey Pick 2: Over 2.5 Goals @ +110 with bet365

Driussi Destructive in Front of Goal

Sebastián Driussi entered the Club World Cup as River Plate's top scorer. Despite a rocky start and initial resistance from fans, Marcelo Gallardo trusted him as the starting forward.

Driussi responded by becoming a key player in River's attack. After scoring in the first match, we believe Driussi will score again, as he is on a scoring streak, and with odds of 3.15, this is an unmissable betting opportunity.

River Plate vs Monterrey Pick 3: Anytime Scorer Sebastián Driussi @ +175 with bet365

Our Analysis: Form and Record

River Plate had a strong start in this Club World Cup, securing an important victory against Urawa Reds. Marcelo Gallardo fielded his most consistent lineup, and they delivered. With their characteristic pressure and intensity, the Argentine team dominated from the beginning and scored early. Despite challenging conditions, they couldn't maintain the intensity, allowing the Japanese team some chances. In the second half, River reignited their intensity and quickly scored a second goal. Gallardo's team maintained control despite Urawa's attempts to react, exploiting their vulnerability in aerial play.

Monterrey surprised everyone by drawing against recent Champions League finalist, Inter Milan. An early goal by the tireless Sergio Ramos put the Mexican team ahead, but Lautaro Martínez equalized near the end of the first half. Although Monterrey wasn't dominant, they left with a strong sense of potential in this Club World Cup, setting the stage for an exciting match between two major clubs from the Americas who started the tournament well.

Probable Lineups for River Plate vs. Monterrey

Possible River Plate Lineup: Armani; Montiel, Pezzella, Martínez Quarta, Acuña; Pérez, Castaño, Fernández; Mastantuono, Colidio, Driussi.

Possible Monterrey Lineup: Andrada; Medina, Ramos, Guzmán; Chávez, Canales, Rodríguez, Torres, Arteaga; Berterame, Ocampos.