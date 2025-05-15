River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Predictions and Betting Tips: Copa Libertadores Clash

Get our River Plate vs Independiente predictions and betting tips from our soccer expert, pre Thursday’s 8:30pm EDT Copa Libertadores clash (05/14).

River Plate vs Independiente del Valle Predictions and Betting Tips

Best Bets: River Plate vs Independiente del Valle

River Plate to Win and Over 1.5 goals @ -143 with bet365

River Plate - Highest Scoring Half - 1st @ +210 with bet365

Sebastián Driussi to Score @ +138 with bet365

River Running Riot

River Plate is in an unbeatable moment and seems unstoppable at home, making them strong favorites to win the match.

Since that significant 2-1 victory in the Superclásico, Gallardo's team has taken off, achieving important results at home. They demonstrated this by closing the group stage with a 4-1 victory over Vélez and recently defeating Barracas 3-0 at the Monumental in the league.

River has made great improvements in their offensive play, allowing them to comfortably win their home matches, which is why we believe this prediction is quite favorable.

Plate Punishing in 1st Period

A fundamental part of River Plate's improved performance is the intensity with which they start matches.

The Argentine team comes out strong from the start to impose their will, which has undoubtedly impacted their positive results. River has scored first in four consecutive matches, and in those last four , they have bagged two in all first halves, always leading by halftime.

We believe River will continue this trend and score more goals in the first half, asserting themselves from the start against the Ecuadorian team.

Driussi Destructive in Front of Goal

We continue to believe in the scoring streak of the Argentine forward, who validated our prediction in the previous match against Barcelona S.C netting once here. .

After facing heavy criticism upon his return to the club, Driussi was backed by Marcelo Gallardo and has become River's starting forward, taking the spot from Miguel Ángel Borja, who was previously playing as a starter.

After scoring in the Superclásico, Driussi has been bagging frequently, playing a crucial role in River's good form. In a new Copa Libertadores match, we expect the Argentine forward to seize upon his scoring opportunities and make the most of them.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

River Plate and Independiente del Valle are set to face off in one of the most intriguing clashes of the fifth round of the Copa Libertadores, competing for the leadership of Group B. The Argentine team is arguably in its best form this season. Gallardo has found the ideal setup, leading to four consecutive victories, three of which were at home.

In a consistently challenging match against Barcelona of Ecuador, River secured an important 3-2 victory away, cementing their position at the top of the group with 8 points. Independiente del Valle has maintained a consistency that places them second in both the Ecuadorian league and Group B of the Copa Libertadores. Led by Javier Rabanal, they recently secured a win away against Técnico Universitario in the league. However, in the Copa Libertadores, they recently added another draw as visitors against Universitario of Peru, keeping the standings quite tight.

River enters as the heavy favorite to win the match, yet the Ecuadorian team is always a tough opponent, accustomed to playing on equal terms with the big teams. We are sure to witness an exciting duel.

Probable Lineups: River Plate vs. Independiente del Valle

Possible XI for River Plate: Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Díaz, Acuña; Pérez, Fernández, Castaño; Mastantuono, Colidio, Driussi.