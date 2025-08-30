Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Predictions and Betting Tips: Mbappe to lead Los Blancos

Our betting expert expects another victory and strong defensive performance from Real Madrid, who have yet to concede a goal this season.

Best bets for Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca

Real Madrid to win to nil @ -125 with BetMGM

Under 2.5 goals @ +150 with BetMGM

Kylian Mbappe to score first @ +210 with BetMGM

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM, correct at the time of publishing and subject to change.

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Courtois to shut out the Islanders

In Real Madrid’s opening two games of the season, Thibaut Courtois spent large stretches as little more than a spectator in goal. He wasn’t required to make a single save against a cautious Osasuna side, while the Belgian was rarely tested in Asturias last weekend.

Dani Carvajal is back from injury, and Antonio Rudiger is available again following a six-game ban. Those factors have contributed to Los Blancos appearing much stronger defensively than during the final days of Carlo Ancelotti’s reign.

They seem capable of keeping another clean sheet here. Mallorca averaged only 0.92 goals per 90 minutes last term in La Liga. While the aerial prowess of their frontman Vedat Muriqi remains a concern, it's hard to see him getting much service in this fixture.

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Bet 1: Real Madrid to win to nil @ -125 with BetMGM

Visitors to keep the score down

Mallorca’s main strength lies in their defensive organisation. They are likely to start with an extra centre-back in this game, with Marash Kumbulla potentially coming in to support Antonio Raillo and Martin Valjent. Those two share a strong understanding, while their goalkeeper Leo Roman saved an impressive 81.6% of the shots he faced in La Liga last term.

That may not be enough for them to come away with a result here, but they could at least frustrate their hosts. Real Madrid are clearly in a state of transition, as Alonso is trying to implement his ideas, and they’ve not hit top gear yet.

We saw some encouraging attacking glimpses when Vinicius Junior came on in Oviedo last Sunday. However, Real created less than 1.00 xG from open play in their first home game, and appear unlikely to completely dominate the fixture.

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Bet 2: Under 2.5 goals @ +150 with BetMGM

Mbappe to strike first again

One major positive for Real Madrid so far is that Kylian Mbappe has been sharp from the start, despite only going through a brief pre-season.

The Frenchman has scored three of his team’s four goals, including the opener in both of their matches. That continues the upward trajectory he has been on since a difficult start to his time in the Spanish capital.

Averaging a goal every 91 minutes in his La Liga career to date, Mbappe is comfortably the most likely candidate to score first in this game.

Madridistas would have been delighted to see him link up with Vinicius for his second goal at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. If those two manage to build a stronger understanding under new management, Mbappe could surpass the 31-goal haul from his debut season in the Primera Division.

Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca Bet 3: Kylian Mbappe to score first @ +210 with BetMGM

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Real Madrid hope to sign off for the international break with their third win from three matches. The Xabi Alonso era in La Liga has got off to a strong start, with a 1-0 victory over Osasuna, and 3-0 win at newly-promoted Real Oviedo.

Los Blancos have also won their last nine home games against Mallorca in the Spanish top flight. They’re firm favourites to make that 10 on Saturday.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side were dealt a tough start to the new campaign, with Barcelona 3-0 victors in Palma on Matchday 1. They salvaged their first point against Celta Vigo last time out, thanks to a late equaliser from Mateu Morey.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Real Mallorca

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Valverde, Guler, Vinicius, Mbappe, Mastantuono

Real Mallorca expected lineup: Roman, Kumbulla, Raillo, Valjent, Mojica, Darder, Morlanes, Morey, Torre, Muriqi, Joseph